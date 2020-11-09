Log Horizon Season 3 Shares New Poster

✖

Log Horizon has been busy working on things behind the scenes, and it seems the show is preparing to show its better side to fans shortly. After all, the days are counting down to the debut of season three. Log Horizon: Destruction of the Round Table will be here before you know it, and a new poster has debuted in honor of the series.

As you can see below, the colorful new poster shows off an array of characters. All of our favorite players are present, and this muted pastel artwork has fans hyped for this new season's art style.

Broadcasting begins January 13th. (Studio: DEEN)

Currently, the plan is to launch season three in early January 2021. Studio Deen will oversee the big comeback as it hits TV stations in Japan. Fans were hopeful Log Horizon would be simulcast around the world, so they were pleased when Funimation stood up to tackle the job.

If you want to know more about the anime, you can catch up on its first two seasons online or home video. We've included the official synopsis of Log Horizon below (via Amazon) if you need more details on the isekai title:

"Elder Tales has become a global phenomenon, immersing millions of players in its online fantasy world. However, something goes wrong with the twelfth expansion pack. Eight-year veteran Shiroe and 30,000 other players suddenly find themselves trapped in the game's no-longer-fictional universe!

Except it's not even exactly the game they knew: things are in different places, the portals don't work, and if a gamer was playing an avatar who wasn't a physical match for their real self... well, let's just say that everyone who's been playing is going to have to make some serious adjustments to their new world view. On top of that, the former Non-Player-Characters are now self-aware and working towards their own ends. This collision of the Elder Tale people and players with seemingly impossible skills, abilities, and knowledge promises to be cataclysmic. Get ready for heroes to rise and new legends to be forged as Shiroe and fellow players Naotsugu and Akatsuki discover what happens when sword and sorcery becomes real!"

