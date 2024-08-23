Look Back Announces U.S. Release Date

Tatsuki Fujimoto might be best known for creating the bloody shonen series Chainsaw Man but Denji’s story is far from the only manga that the artist is responsible for. Look Back is far different from the world of devils as it follows two young aspiring manga creators and how their relationship is forged thanks to their love of the medium itself. While the anime movie has been in Japanese theaters for several weeks, North American anime fans have been waiting to see if they will have the chance to catch Fujino and Kyomoto’s unique story. Luckily, GKids is partnering with Studio Durian to bring Look Back to the West.

Look Back is actually the first anime film for Studio Durian, the production house that was created by animator Oshiyama. Taking on the role of the director of this heart-wrenching movie, Oshiyama has experience working on Studio Ghibli’s The Boy And The Heron and the anime adaptation of Chainsaw Man. In an interview earlier this year, the director explained the unique animation style used in animating Fujino and Kyomoto.

“The key animation only draws the key points of movement, and the animation fills in the gaps. The lines drawn by the key animator are somewhat rough, so the animation artist cleans them up into neat lines. Normally, the lines drawn by the key animator don’t appear on the screen as is. This time, the key animator’s rough drawings are sent directly to the finishing touches and colored. The key animation is reflected on the screen as is as animation. I think one of the reasons why many people think, ‘this work is different’ is that we retained a hand-drawn feel.”

Look Back’s US Release Date

GKIDS has announced that Western anime fans can expect Look Back to hit U.S. theaters on October 4th. If you haven’t caught the trailer for the successful anime movie, you can check it out below.

If you want to learn more about Look Back, here’s an official description of the movie that was born from the mind of mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto, “Popular, outgoing Fujino is celebrated by her classmates for her funny comics in the class newspaper. One day, her teacher asks her to share the space with Kyomoto, a truant recluse whose beautiful artwork sparks a competitive fervor in Fujino. What starts as jealousy transforms when Fujino realizes their shared passion for drawing.” The film “captures the highs and lows of pursuing artistic excellence and the special bonds formed through creative collaboration.”

