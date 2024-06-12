Look Back to Host U.S. Premiere at Anime Expo

Look Back might be releasing in theaters across Japan this Summer, but lucky fans at Anime Expo 2024 will be able to attend the United States premiere screening of the new film! Look Back is an official anime adaptation for Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto's one-shot story (which the creator had released in the break between Chainsaw Man Parts 1 and 2), and recently made its world premiere during a special screening in Japan ahead of its full theatrical release later this month. But fans in the United States will get to see this new project much sooner than expected.

Avex Pictures announced their plans for Anime Expo 2024 taking place next month, and it was here they revealed that they will be hosting a United States premiere screening for fans in attendance on July 6th. Not only screening Look Back but offering special behind the scenes insight on how it all came together, fans will get to see the new project not long after it releases in Japan. It's also much sooner than many others will get as an official international release date has yet to be announced as of the time of this writing.

🎬 Premiere Screening: Join Avex Pictures and special guests for the US Premiere screening and the behind-the-scenes discussion of the highly anticipated film, “Look Back”.📺 #AX2024 pic.twitter.com/jjBf2fJcV3 — Anime Expo (@AnimeExpo) June 12, 2024

What to Know for Look Back

Look Back will be releasing across theaters in Japan beginning on June 28th. Featuring an original story from Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto, Look Back will be written, directed, and with character designs provided by Kiyotaka Oshiyama for Studio Durian. Music will be composed by Haruka Nakamura, who also performs the theme song for the film, "Light song" together with singer urara. Yumi Kawai and Mizuki Yoshida are headlining the cast as the two main leads, Fujino and Kyomoto respectively.

With a run time of one hour and two minutes, Avex Pictures teases what to expect from Look Back as such, "Fujino, a fourth-grade student, serializes a four-panel manga in the school newspaper. Her classmates praise her work, but one day, her teacher tells her that they want to publish a four-panel manga by Kyomoto, a classmate who doesn't attend school. The connection between the two girls is their earnest passion for manga. However, one day, an event shatters everything... A gripping and breathtaking coming-of-age story begins."

Look Back's original one-shot story first debuted with Shueisha in 2021, and is now licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. You can find the physical release on shelves, and the digital release with the Shonen Jump app or Shueisha's MangaPlus service.