Supernatural Seinen Action Hit Love Bullet Is Coming to North America

Yen Press, the North American publication company responsible for adapting and releasing Japanese media on the continent, has announced that it has acquired the rights for the Love Bullet manga. The premise of Love Bullet revolves around a group of supernatural “Cupids” who use guns rather than arrows to make people fall in love. The Cupids are in a heated argument over a love triangle, with the squabble potentially leading to a full-on shootout. The lead protagonist of Love Bullet is teenager Koharu, who is reborn as an immortal Cupid. If Koharu can complete enough missions and collect enough karma, she could potentially return to her human life.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Love Bullet modernizes the classic Valentine and Cupid iconography, having the Cupids be teen girls who use firearms rather than the traditional man (or baby) with wings and a bow. Cupids in Love Bullet are chosen for how well they are at matchmaking and if they haven’t experienced love themselves when they were humans. The manga also has elements of Yuri, with Koharu’s best friend, Aki Tamaki, confessing her feelings to her right before she passed. Now, Koharu wants to match Aki with someone new while also trying to resolve her own emotions and attempts to return to the human world.

Media Factory

How Fans Try to Save Love Bullet

Love Bullet has developed a strong cult following, with many readers praising the manga for its unique blend of supernatural action and romance. However, that fan following didn’t initially lead to strong volume sales. The series author, who goes by inee, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express how low the first volumes sold, suggesting the manga could be facing cancellation unless more copies are sold. Fans took it upon themselves to save the series by buying copies and spreading the word about the manga. Soon, the first volume began selling out in multiple retailers. Inee would express their gratitude to the fans on X with a heartfelt message.

There are no words to describe how moved I am by the movement of overseas LOVE BULLET fans to help increase volume sales. Since the book is in Japanese, I understand that this is a collective "vote of support" for my story, and for that I'm so grateful…! 😭



I don't know what… pic.twitter.com/fLpGVfRHH6 — inee💘ラブ・バレット1巻発売中💥 (@inee) September 19, 2024

It hasn’t been confirmed if the fans’ campaign to save the series has prevented its premature cancellation, yet the manga continues running on Media Factory’s Monthly Comic Flapper magazine. Love Bullet continues to grow, ranking tenth in AnimeJapan’s Manga We Want to See Animated” poll in 2025. Yen Press will publish an English-translated version of the first United States and Canada volume in November 2025. The series has yet to publish the second volume, only beginning publication on October 5th, 2023.

Yen Press has also announced several other manga coming to North America, including The Terrifying Students at Ghoul School, The Girl Past the Filters, and a new complete box set for the popular Fruits Basket romance series. The company has also announced new dubbed audiobooks alongside Yen Audio, including I’ve Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in the Real World, Too and If the Villainess and Villain Met and Fell in Love. All these announcements were made at the MCM Comic Con London 2025.

H/T: Yen Press’ Bluesky Account