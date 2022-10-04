Viral Lycoris Recoil Cosplay Shows Why Fans Love Chisato

Lycoris Recoil might have ended its run along with the other anime seen in the Summer 2022 anime schedule a couple of weeks ago, but one cosplay has gone viral for showing off why fans fell in love with one of the series' central protagonists, Chisato Nishikigi! The Fall 2022 anime schedule might be packed with some of the biggest new anime of the year overall, but it's not like the other seasons had been slacking. The Summer 2022 anime schedule had its own standouts over the last few months, but one that surprisingly got a lot of attention was an original anime production.

Not only did Lycoris Recoil seem to catch a lot of fans' attention early on, but support for the series only seemed to grow in the weeks following its debut. The series might have ended its debut run, but fans are still hopeful that the success of the series will lead to some kind of sequel project in the future. It's an original anime so it's tough to guess whether or not that would happen, but artist @suzuran_ro has gone viral with fans on Twitter with a Chisato cosplay that proves the demand for more really is there. Check it out below:

If you wanted to check out and see what all of the fuss from the Summer is about, you can now find Lycoris Recoil streaming with Crunchyroll. They begin to tease the series as such, "For these peaceful days――there's a secret behind it all. A secret organization that prevents crimes: 'DA – Direct Attack'. And their group of all-girl agents: 'Lycoris'. This peaceful everyday life is all thanks to these young girls. The elite Chisato Nishikigi is the strongest Lycoris agent of all time. Alongside is Takina Inoue, the talented but mysterious Lycoris."

The description continues as such, "They work together at one of its branches–Café LycoReco. Here, the orders this café takes range from coffee and sweets to childcare, shopping, teaching Japanese to foreign students, etc. It's mostly tasks unbefitting of Lycoris. The free-spirited and optimistic pacifist, Chisato. And the cool-headed and efficient Takina. The chaotic everyday lives of this mismatched duo begin!"

Where does Lycoris Recoil rank among your favorite anime of the Summer 2022 season? Are you hoping to see the anime come back with either a new season or maybe even a movie someday? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!