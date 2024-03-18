Macross Finally Lands Streaming Home at Disney+

It is happening, this is not a drill! At long last, Macross has found a dedicated streaming home. Earlier today, Disney+ announced it will being streaming the Macross library globally, and the shows will begin popping up before long.

The information comes straight from the execs who brought Macross to life. It turns out Disney+ has licensed the anime's broad catalog though there are some missing pieces. Sadly, Super Dimension Fortress Macross will not be available globally, and the same goes for Macross: Do You Remember Love. These two titles will only be on Disney+ Japan.

With just two titles tied in licensing legalese, the rest of Macross will be available on Disney+ shortly. So for those wanting a complete list of what's coming, you can check out the Macross catalog below:

Macross 7



Macross Frontier



Macross Delta



Macross Plus: Movie Edition



Macross 7 the Movie: The Galaxy's Calling Me!



Macross FB 7: Ore no Uta o Kike!



Macross Frontier the Movie: The False Songstress



Macross Frontier the Movie: The Wings of Goodbye



Macross Delta the Movie: Passionate Walküre



Macross Δ Movie 2: Zettai Live!!



For mecha lovers, Disney+ has secured a holy grail in the anime realm. After all, Macross has faced notorious issues with its overseas distribution. For decades, the license to Macross as a whole was tied up in a legal battle between Harmony Gold who bought distribution rights from Tatsunoko Productions. Legal issues arose after the producers of Macross asserted Tatsunoko Productions had no right to license the franchise beyond its original series. This back-and-forth kept Macross in stasis outside of Japan until Harmony Gold struck a deal with Studio Nue and Big West to distribute Macross outside of Japan in tandem. And as such, Disney has been given the honor of housing Macross at long last.

What do you think about this Macross update? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!