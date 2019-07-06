Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul Shares New Trailer, Posters

Made in Abyss was a cult favorite when its anime debuted a few years ago, and the series has been at the forefront of many fans’ minds thanks to a set of compilation films released earlier this year. But now it’s time to move on from previously seen material and further into the abyss with a brand new film, Dawn of the Deep Soul.

After briefly showing itself off earlier this year with a mysterious visual featuring the even more mysterious Bondrewd, Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul shared a brief new teaser and set of posters. Each one is just as shrouded in mystery as you would expect, and teases an even darker adventure than fans expected.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Made in the Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul is currently slated for a January 17, 2020 release in Japan. Masayuki Kojima returns to direct the film for Kinema Citrus, Hideyuki Kurata returns to write the new script, and Kevin Perkins returns to provide the new score. Sentai Filmworks has licensed the film for a release in the United States at a currently unconfirmed date in early 2020. They describe the new film as such:

“Dawn of the Deep Soul continues the epic adventure of plucky Riko and Reg who are joined by their new friend Nanachi. Together they descend into the Abyss’ treacherous fifth layer, the Sea of Corpses, and encounter the mysterious Bondrewd, a legendary White Whistle whose shadow looms over Nanachi’s troubled past. Bondrewd is ingratiatingly hospitable, but the brave adventurers know things are not always as they seem in the enigmatic Abyss…”

Akihiko Tsukushi’s Made in Abyss was first published online in Takeshobo’s Web Comic Ganma in 2012, and has since been collected into six volumes. The series was adapted into an anime by Kinema Citrus, and you can find the Japanese language broadcast with English subtitles on HIDIVE, which was formerly gated behind Amazon’s now-defunct Anime Strike service. Sentai Filmworks officially describes the series as such:

“The enigmatic Abyss is an unforgiving and deadly place. Despite the dangers, it still captures the imagination of explorers such as Riko who wishes to follow in her mother’s footsteps and trains hard to become a Cave Raider. One day, she receives news that her mother died in the Abyss, yet a mysterious note tells Riko that her mother may still be alive. Vowing to uncover the truth about her mother’s fate, Riko embarks on a journey with a humanoid robot boy name Reg. Together, they will discover if they have what it takes to survive where so many others have perished.”