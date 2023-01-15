Made in Abyss Season 3 Announced

It seems like Made in Abyss is gearing up for another dark ride. Last year, fans watched as season two made its debut, and all eyes were on The Golden City of the Scorching Sun until it wrapped in September 2022. Now, a new report has confirmed Made in Abyss is coming out with a new anime, and the sequel will continue Akihito Tsukushi's sci-fi tale.

A special promo was released earlier today confirming the Made in Abyss sequel is moving forward. At this time, we know nothing about the project's story or even its format. The only thing we know is that Made in Abyss season two is getting a sequel and that traditionally means a new season is in the works.

Of course, fans have questions about this update given Tsukushi's work. Made in Abyss has almost adapted all the content of the creator's manga. There are less than ten chapters left for the anime to adapt at present, so you can see why fans are confused. Season three will have to move forward with original content given how few chapters are around to adapt. The only other option would be for Kinema Citrus to delay this sequel until Tsukushi has released enough content to flesh out the sequel, but that could take a very long time.

READ MORE: Made in Abyss Season 2 Shares Finale Details | Pokemon Introduces Its First Paldea Legendary to the Anime

For now, fans will have to wait and see what future awaits Made in Abyss on screen. Kinema Citrus is moving forward with its sequel, so fans do have some time to catch up on the anime if need be. You can stream much of the series on Amazon Prime and Crunchyroll though HIDIVE has some exclusives from the hit series! For more details on Made in Abyss, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

"In an age when the corners of the world have been scoured for their secrets, only one place remains unexplored-a massive cave system known as the Abyss, filled with monstrous creatures and lost relics. Those who delve into its depths are known as Cave Raiders. A young orphan named Riko dreams of following in her mother's footsteps as a Cave Raider, and when she meets a strange robot while exploring the Abyss, she is one perilous step closer to achieving her goal!"

What do you think about this latest update on Made in Abyss? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.