‘Madoka Magica’ Designer Gives ‘Attack on Titan’ A Whirl

Attack on Titan fans have plenty to look forward to in 2018 especially given that the third season of the series is premiering some time this year, and fans in Japan will be able to see a compilation film going over the events of season two for a good reminder.

But who would have guessed that one major Attack on Titan fan also happens to be a big player in the manga industry?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ume Aoki who has designed the characters of Puella Magi Madoka Magica and wrote for Hidamari Sketch under Studio Shaft has shared her twist on three of Attack on Titan’s characters, Mikasa, Krista, and Ymir as well as commentary for the second season of the show.

As Aoki is a big fan of the series, much of her commentary is about what she loved about the second season. Her insight includes such comments as that she ships Krista and Ymir together, as she finds the pair incredibly cute. Connie and Jean are also her favorite male characters of the series for many of their blunt comments like “Hey ugly!” and “That’s pointless, Bertoldt!”

But the best part? She makes some comments about the series’ character design, and namely how sexy the Survey Corps uniforms can look, “I’ve thought about this for awhile now, but this uniform is way too fetishistic…in order words, I LOVE IT!!!”

You should check out the rest of the character sheet and see her insight as both an anime writer and character designer. It will surely put Attack on Titan in a new light.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

If you are unfamiliar with Puella Magi Madoka Magica, the series was originally produced as a joint effort between Studio Shaft and Aniplex. Directed by Akiyuki Shinbo and written by Gen Urobuchi, the series follows middle school students named Madoka and Sayaka who happen upon a mysterious creature named Kyubey. It tells them that they can have any wish they want granted in exchange for imbuing them with magical powers meant to fight witches. The series is especially known by fans for twisting common conceptions of the magical girl genre and generally being a dark series contrasting with its art design.