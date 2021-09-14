Magia Record Delays Finale with Recap Episode

It is hard to believe, but Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica is almost over for the year. The show’s latest season is set to close this month, but it turns out the finale is being delayed a tad. After all, a recap episode is being added in, and it is one that fans will actually appreciate.

As it turns out, Magia Record is moving forward with a recap episode this week. This is a change in plans for most as fans believed the finale was on the docket. The final episode of season two will be going live on September 25th now.

The Japanese entertainment site NicoNico confirmed the swap was coming, so Magia Record fans are coming to terms with the switch. This is the first official word fans have gotten about the recap and the delay. And while fans might be weirded out by the shift, but they agree it is for the best.

After all, SHAFT has had some issues with its art this season. Despite some highlights, Magia Record did have some excellent animation sequences, but it was not consistent. Fans are hoping this delay will give Magia Record more time to polish its artwork. This will be welcome given the half-done work on episode seven, but as always, the artwork could disappoint in the end.

If you have not seen Magia Record yet, you can find the spin-off on Crunchyroll. You will also need to check out Madoka Magica‘s original series before venturing out with this side story. So if you need more info on the anime, you can find its official synopsis below:

“She has a loving family and best friends, laughs and cries from time to time… Madoka Kaname, an eighth-grader of Mitakihara middle school, is one of those who lives such a life. One day, she had a very magical encounter. She doesn’t know if it happened by chance or by fate yet. This is a fateful encounter that can change her destiny.”

