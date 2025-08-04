Rascal Does Not Dream Fans Just Got a Special Streaming Surprise

More content from the Rascal Does Not Dream series is finally coming to Crunchyroll soon during the currently airing new season that adapts a new arc. This means that the two pieces of content that were previously not available on the platform will finally be available to stream, completing the franchise and allowing fans of the series to have a single place where they can access all the franchise’s episodes and movies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of Crunchyroll has just confirmed that on August 2, 2025, the movies Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out and Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid will be on the platform in both sub and dub formats. This comes a few weeks after the sequel movie, Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl, was released on the platform. All the movies and series, as well as the currently airing season, are now available on the platform after many years of just the first instalment being on there. Besides the fact that it is now easier to watch all of the instalments, the issue of the confusing watch order is also alleviated, as the long titles always made it harder for fans to view the correct order.

Rascal Does Not Dream Has Never Been Easier To Watch

Your weekend plans just got made! 🎉



The movies Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out and Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid will arrive on Crunchyroll this Saturday!



Who's ready? 🐰 pic.twitter.com/ztthE18F0i — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) July 30, 2025

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out adapts the eighth volume of the light novel written by Hajime Kamoshida and illustrated by Kēji Mizoguchi, and is set at the end of Sakuta’s second year and Mai’s graduation. Kaede begins venturing outside again and sets a bold goal—attending Sakuta’s high school. While he wants to support her, Sakuta wonders if it’s truly best for her or what she truly wants. Their futures now feel more uncertain than ever.

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid adapts volume 9. Here’s a paraphrased version in 55 words. In March, Sakuta watches Mai graduate, then sees a child resembling young Mai on the beach, but has no idea if it is a dream or illusion. While pondering it, his father calls: their long-hospitalised mother wants to see Kaede. Though Kaede’s past still weighs heavily, Sakuta agrees to the meeting, feeling anxious about her confronting someone she hasn’t seen since everything changed.

As many fans have stated, it was quite annoying that they couldn’t access these two movies, which are crucial to understanding Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus. With all three movies now available, it makes the whole process much less complicated, and even though it took years and half-way through season 2 to happen, it has finally been realised.