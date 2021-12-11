Your Name Director Makoto Shinkai Will Reveal Details About New Film Soon

Makoto Shinkai, the prominent director behind such fan favorite films as Your Name and Weathering With You, will be revealing new details about his next movie project very soon! Following the release of Tenki no Ko: Weathering With You back in July 2019, Shinkai revealed that he was already in the midst of working on a pitch for his next project. Revealing major teases to fans over the years since, it seems that now the director’s newest work has been set in stone and is now entering some phase of production as the director is ready to talk all about it.

Shinkai’s official PR account has officially announced that the director will be holding a special conference on the Toho Movie Channel YouTube page on December 15th. The director himself will be attending in order to reveal details about his next major movie project. While the initial press conference will be in Japanese, it has also been announced that there will be English subtitles added to the conference the next day. This means fans around the world can find out even more about what Shinkai has planned next.

As for what this new movie could be, Shinkai spoke with TV Asahi last year and teased that this new project would have some post-apocalyptic vibes in order to reflect the COVID pandemic era, “It’s a story where something major happens that one’s own power can’t do anything to affect. By making this film, I want a part of people to think, ‘We’ll somehow manage to get by, won’t we?’” Shinkai explained. “The coronavirus is a large-scale disaster, but over the decades of our lives, we’ll experience many forms of disaster, I think. Many things in society will come to a dramatic end, or be dramatically changed, but even after that, people will continue to find a way to survive.”

An update earlier this year revealed that this new project still had over a year of development left as Shinkai had estimated as well, “I wrote the proposal in April, wrote six plots, rewrote the script three times, made a final draft in August, and have been working on the storyboards,” Shinkai stated. “It will take more than a year to complete.” But now it seems like the project is at a point where it’s now ready to be unveiled to the public.

