Makoto Shinkai Reveals When His Next Movie Will Be Release

If you have not heard of Makoto Shinkai, there is a good chance you know his work. The director has quickly cemented a reputation for himself as one of anime’s top directors. His work on Your Name as well as Weathering With You have turned him into a global talent, and he is not done working just yet.

No, it turns out Shinkai is hard at work on a new project. The director confirmed as much to fans during a recent premiere of Weathering With You in France.

Taking to Reddit, the user entinio posted an update from the Paris premiere. They said Shinkai was humble at the meeting and told fans he hopes to be back in Paris for his next film’s premiere in three years.

“I was at the premiere of Tenki no ko yesterday in Paris. Makoto Shinkai answered some questions and he said it felt like a deja-vu since he came to Paris in the same theatre 3 years ago for Your Name. He then said he should be there 3 years later as well since his next project should be around that time again. He’s actually planning to make a movie each 3 years,” the fan shared.

This announcement has fans feeling excited if not a bit worried for Shinkai. A few years back, audiences were wowed by Your Name as it went to become the highest grossing anime film globally. Many wondered if he could repeat such magic when he announced Weathering With You, and he did. Now, the question is whether Shinkai can round out his success with three hits in a row.

Makoto Shinkai directs and writes Tenki no Ko: Weathering With You with GKIDS describing it as such: “The summer of his high school freshman year, Hokoda runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hokoda meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong­willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky…”