Makoto Shinkai’s Weathering With You Releases English Trailer

Makoto Shinkai’s Your Name was one of the most well received anime film releases of all time back when it hit theaters in Japan in 2016, and now three years later all eyes on his next work Tenki no ko: Weathering With You. The release of this film in Japan is full of all sorts of pressures, but there’s an equal amount of excitement as reception so far seems to be on par or better than Your Name. But fans outside of Japan have been anxious to see the film for themselves, too.

GKIDS is gearing up for its full release of the film outside of Japan in 2020, and have shared an English subtitled trailer for the film to better ease the pain of that wait for fans. You can check it out in the video above!

Now released into theaters in Japan, Makoto Shinkai directs and writes Tenki no Ko: Weathering With You for CoMix Wave Films. Masayoshi Tanaka returns from Your Name to design the characters, Atsushi Tamura will serve as animation director, and Hiroshi Takiguchi will serve as art director. The English subtitled trailer for the film won’t unfortunately offer new footage to those fans who have been glued to each new trailer for the film in Japan, but the addition of subtitles will certainly add a much needed context for non-Japanese speakers.

GKIDS has confirmed that they have licensed the film for an English language release with the current release window of 2020. They describe Weathering With You as such, “The summer of his high school freshman year, Hokoda runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hokoda meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong­willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky…”

The film stars Kotaro Daigo as Hodaka Morishima and Nana Mori as Hina Amano along with Tsubasa Honda, Shun Oguri, Sakura Kiryuu, Sei Hiraizumi, Yuki Kaji, and Chieko Baisho in currently unconfirmed roles. Shinkai himself previously spoke about how Your Name‘s success has helped his newest work, and soon fans outside of Japan will be able to see it for themselves!