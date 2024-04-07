MamaYuyu Ends With Chapter 29: What You Need to Know

MamaYuyu has officially come to an end with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with Chapter 29, and here's how the manga worked through its truncated ending! MamaYuyu has been cancelled early into its run with Shonen Jump, but for fans who have been keeping up with the latest chapters of the series the writing has been on the wall for the past few weeks. What seemed to be the final battles had been kicked off earlier this March with Chapter 24 of the series, and technically began even earlier with a series of quick introductions and even quicker training arcs.

Yoshihiko Hayashi's MamaYuyu began with a very strong start with Shonen Jump back in September 2023, and had even gotten recommendations from major creators such as Jujutsu Kaisen's Gege Akutami due to the strength of its initial story pitch and art. But as the series continued to tell its story of heroes and demon lords from other worlds being displaced, it became very evident pretty quickly that the series had to rush through some of the major developments that had been planned for later.

(Photo: Shueisha)

How MamaYuyu Manga Ends With Chapter 29

MamaYuyu's penultimate chapter saw Corleo connecting with End with the use of his newly named Sigil Sorcery, Shishirinrin: Loyal Lionheart, as it was explained that Sigil Sorcery is basically whatever the person wants to truly do. With Corleo, he wanted to connect with End and find out what's really happening as the demon was clearly crying and suffering in pain. Connecting to End's mind, Corleo finds out it's actually a young girl who had been experimented on and mutilated in order to force a Sigil Sorcery.

When she meets Evan, the hero she's been chasing after all this time (who fans saw in the first chapter), she then decides to live for the off chance of meeting him again someday. When End finds out Evan has died, she then turns into the monster she becomes. Through all of this, Corleo figures out that Evan actually brought him back to life with a copy of End's power to revive the dead. Thus when End dies, so will he. In the final chapter, Corleo thanks End for keeping him alive.

He thanks End because without her power, he wouldn't have grown to become the current hero he is at the end of the series. Thus giving her the final bits of Evan's power within him, End disappears and is able to finally fulfill her long sought after reunion. But Evan survives this encounter because Grisha had taken in a part of End and morphed into a new kind of monsters.

Knowing that once Grisha is defeated, and End is completely gone, Corleo will likely die. But he refuses to back down as all of the heroes and Demon Lords from the other worlds (which had been quickly introduced to the series in the previous chapters) all poise to fight their final battle with Grisha as the series ends its very short run.

How do you feel about MamaYuyu's cancellation in Shonen Jump? Do you like the way it ended?