MamaYuyu Epilogue Released to Mark Manga’s Final Volume

MamaYuyu may have ended back in the spring, but the Shonen Jump series still has some life left to it. Not long ago, Shueisha released the manga’s final volume, and it came with a surprise. The trade included a lengthy epilogue penned by creator Yoshihiko Hayashi, and now that bonus chapter has been released online.

So to all my MamaYuyu fans out there, breathe deep. The manga’s final update is live, and the epilogue is a whopping 80+ pages.

As you can see here, the MamaYuyu epilogue wraps up the story we met back in September 2023. The manga did not even run a full year before ending, but even still, Yoshihiko managed to endear fans across the globe. Still, the demands of Weekly Shonen Jump are lofty, and even the most popular titles need to perform as far as sales are concerned. In the end, MamaYuyu didn’t meet the team’s expectations as far as rankings went, so Yoshihiko brought his supernatural series to a close.

Thanks to this epilogue, MamaYuyu fans can get a little more closure. If you are not familiar with the series, well – you can read the whole thing on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the series, you can read the synopsis of MamaYuyu below:

“An era of peace between the hero and demon lord is upon us! In this peaceful world, the hero Corleo is nothing but an empty suit. But one day, a hero and demon lord from another world appear before him! How will Corleo deal with the chaos these invaders bring to his world?! A new type of fantasy epic now begins!”

