MamaYuyu Volume 3 Cover Art Revealed

MamaYuyu was cut short with its run in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and the manga has revealed the cover art for Volume 3, the second to last volume of the series! MamaYuyu made its debut with the action magazine last Fall alongside other now massive hits like Kagurabachi. But unfortunately not like that series, MamaYuyu was brought to an unexpected finale following it being cut short. With only 29 chapters under its belt as of the time of its finale, there are only a few volumes of the series being released before it reaches its finale.

MamaYuyu officially came to an end earlier this Spring, and that means the physical volumes of the manga are nearing the end of their respective releases as well. With MamaYuyu Volume 3 gearing up for its release beginning on July 4th in Japan, the manga has shared the first look at its new cover teasing that there will be additional materials added to the story that weren't seen during its original run. You can check out the cover art for MamaYuyu Volume 3 below.

What Is MamaYuyu?

MamaYuyu was originally created by Yoshihiko Hayashi, and started its run last Fall before being cut short earlier this Spring with 29 chapters for the duration overall. If you wanted to check out MamaYuyu's manga for yourself, you can now find the series' three final chapters completely for free with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library and the first three chapters for free with Shueisha's Manga Plus service.

Shueisha teases what to expect from the series as such, "An era of peace between the hero and demon lord is upon us! In this peaceful world, the hero Corleo is nothing but an empty suit. But one day, a hero and demon lord from another world appear before him! How will Corleo deal with the chaos these invaders bring to his world?! A new type of fantasy epic now begins!"

MamaYuyu might have had a short run, but it certainly had a lot of potential within it. It likely won't be getting a physical release outside of Japan because of its cancellation, but the Shonen Jump series unfortunately joins a long roster of manga with lots of potential that had been cut short before they really started going. That's just the unfortunate nature of how competitive the magazine can be.