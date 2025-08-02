Legendary Director Mamoru Hosoda Unveils Trailer for New Scarlet Anime Movie

The legendary Mamoru Hosoda is gearing up to release yet another film this year, and it might be his most different and unique one yet, based on available information and the creator’s own words. There is a lot to be excited about his new movie that will premiere later this year, and if one knows anything about Hosoda’s past works, it will most likely be a banger, and with the new mindset the director is going in with, it will also be a new side of Mamoru Hosoda that fans have never seen before.

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of Studio Chizu has just unveiled a new trailer of Mamoru Hosoda’s upcoming movie, Scarlet (Scarlet Without Limits), a movie heavily rooted in William Shakespeare’s play, Hamlet. The movie will open in Japanese theatres on November 21, 2025, and in U.S. theatres on December 12. It will also have a world premiere at this year’s 82nd Venice International Film Festival, which is from August 27-September 6, letting fans get an idea of what to expect. The trailer has fans a bit surprised about the approach to the animation, and while it is uncharted territory for Hosoda and his fans, it still looks pretty good, and the end result in cinemas will look even better.

Hosoda’s New Movie Will Truly Different

The film follows Scarlet, a powerful princess who travels through space and time seeking revenge for her father’s murder. After her initial attempt fails, she awakens in the surreal and chaotic “Land of the Dead,” a realm where those who die without fulfilling their purpose risk fading into nothingness. In this strange world, unfulfilled souls vanish unless they complete their mission. Determined not to be lost, Scarlet embarks on an unrelenting quest to destroy her enemy. Her journey is one of vengeance, defiance, and survival against impossible odds.

The animation is neither completely 2-D like in his past films nor CGI, but instead incorporates both. This method can work incredibly well in the right hands, and the recent film The First Slam Dunk is the best proof of this production method. Scarlet will also feature more action and romance than in any of Mamoru Hosoda’s other movies, as well as being based on a worldwide classic story. Everything about this movie, from the production technique to its story elements, sounds very interesting and something completely new, and although it might deviate from the director’s usual, it will surely contain the emotionally impactful storytelling he has come to be known for.