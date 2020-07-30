E-Musu Aki, a Popular NSFW Mangaka, Has Died

A new report has confirmed that E-Musu Aki, a popular hentai artist, has passed away. The creator was one of the more well-known figures in the industry given their partnership with FAKKU. The artist's passing was announced by the hentai publisher this week which sent well wishes to Aki's loved ones during this difficult time.

"FAKKU is sad to share that on June 7, 2020 hentai artist E-Musu Aki passed away. E-Musu Aki was one of the first artists FAKKU officially published and together we released over 40 comics including the manga Honey Pot Style," the tweet reads.

"We send our condolences to their family and friends."

Over on Twitter, fans of Aki wished the artist well and thanked him for his contribution to the genre. The creator is remembered as one who worked with FAKKU to have their works officially published by the NSFW site. Some of their top works include Hot Pot Style and Parallel World Eros & Swine. Of course, we have to note that none of these titles are SFW given their explicit sexual content, but hentai readers will be familiar with the works.

No cause of death has been announced, and little else is known about Aki given their pen name. All fans can do is remember the artist for the work they provided and wish their loved ones strength as they mourn the loss of Aki.

