The Eisner Awards Announce 2021 Manga Nominees

✖

Manga has become a huge seller whether you're talking about the domestic market or beyond. It would be an understatement to say the medium is selling like hotcakes, and a ton of series are racking in top-tier reviews. It seems like The Eisner Awards are ready to honor some of those hit titles, but some of its manga nominees might take you by surprise.

As you might have heard, Comic-Con International has announced its nominees for The Eisner Awards this summer. It was there a slew of series were honored with nominations, and more than one category was picked this year around.

Congratulations to the nominees for the 2021 Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards! The winners in 32 categories will be announced in an online ceremony during Comic-Con@Home on July 23. https://t.co/QlhwNNEg34 pic.twitter.com/vxZkfvf9h4 — San Diego Comic-Con (@Comic_Con) June 9, 2021

The Eisner Awards tapped a good few series for the Best U.S. Edition of International Material - Asia category. These picks include I Had That Same Dream Again, I Wish I Could Say 'Thank You', A Journal of My Father, Ping Pong volumes 1-2, Remina, and SPY x FAMILY volumes 1-3.

Usagi Yojimbo was tapped for a nomination in the Best Continuing Series and Best Lettering categories. Remina was also nominated in the Best Writer/Artist category with Venus In the Blind Spot thanks to Junji Ito. And Ping Pong was also given a nomination in the Best Lettering category.

Voting is going on for these nominations between now and June 30. The winners will be announced in July during Comic-Con's virtual event.

This is not the first time manga has been honored at The Eisner Award, and it will not be the last. The Way of the Househusband won for Best Humor Publication in 2020 while Cats of the Louvre and Witch Hat Atelier tied for Best U.S. Edition of International Material - Asia. In the past, other manga creators like Rumiko Takahashi (Ranma 1/2, Inuyasha) have been honored by inductions into the Eisner Award Hall of Fame.

What do you make of these manga nominations? Did you expect the Eisner Awards to honor these titles? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT - ANN