ComicBook.com’s Monthly Manga Releases: October 2018 Spotlight

The spooky season is over for the year, but October 2018 had more to it than cavities and trick-or-treating. The fall season ushered in a new month for manga releases, and ComicBook.com is breaking down the best publications scaring up shelves.

As always, Viz Media impressed in October 2018 with its lengthy release list. From Bleach to The Promised Neverland, fans can get a taste of every genre from the publisher’s recent releases, but Ao Haru Ride Vol. 1 is a must-read for shojo fans. The hugely popular title has finally been brought to the U.S., and Viz’s translation proves Futaba Yoshioka is as cute as ever.

Of course, there is also My Hero Academia to consider. Not only did Viz Media put out the main title’s 15th volume, but its spinoff put out its second trade. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is a must-read for Pro Hero otakus, and Viz Media has made it easier than ever to read.

Other standout publishers from October 2018 include Kodansha. The company rolled out a sizable list of releases, but Tokyo Tarareba Girls is a special treat. With its third volume on shelves, the josei title hails from the creator of Princess Jellyfish, and it follows a single woman Rinko who vows to marry before the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Oh, and who can forget about That Time I Got Reincarnated As Slime. Kodansha recently released the light novel’s eighth book, and it follows Rimuru Tempest as the Slime slips into some new (and inevitably hilarious) adventures.

For a full list of October 2018 manga publications, you can check out the slides below! And, if you have any questions or comments about these new releases, hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics!

VIZ MEDIA:

Ao Haru Ride, Vol. 1

Bleach (3-in-1 Edition), Vol. 24

Bleach, Vol. 74

Blue Exorcist, Vol. 20

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma, Vol. 26

Haikyu!!, Vol. 28

Juni Taisen: Zodiac War (manga), Vol. 1

Kuroko’s Basketball, Vol. 14

My Hero Academia, Vol. 15

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, Vol. 2

Naruto (3-in-1 Edition), Vol. 24

Natsume’s Book of Friends, Vol. 22

Rurouni Kenshins (3-in-1 Edition), Vol. 8

Takane & Hana, Vol. 5

The Promised Neverland, Vol. 6

The Water Dragon’s Bride, Vol. 7

Yona of the Dawn, Vol. 14

Platinum End Chapter 35

Case Closed, Vol. 68

Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic, Vol. 32

NieR: Automata: Long Story Short

Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle, Vol. 3

Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction, Vol. 3

Fire Punch, Vol. 4

Frankenstein: Junji Ito Story Collection

Gyo (2-in-1 Deluxe Edition)

Tokyo Ghoul Complete Box Set

Tokyo Ghoul:re, Vol. 7

Uzumaki (3-in-1 Deluxe Edition)

Pokemon Adventures (Emerald), Vols. 26-29

Pokemon Adventures (FireReda and LeafGreen), Vols. 23-25

elDLIVE, Vol. 7

KODANSHA COMICS:

A Kiss, For Real 4

Peach Girl NEXT 2

Descending Stories 9

Can You Just Die, My Darling? 5

Boarding School Juliet 1, 5

My Boy In Blue 3

BECK 15-22

Seven Shakespeares 5-7

Are You Lost? 1

Again!! 5

The Heroic Legend of Arslan 9

The Prince’s Romance Gambit 3

The Seven Deadly Sins: Seven Days 1

Tokyo Tarareba Girls 3

Drowning Love 11

I’m Standing On A Million Lives 3

To Your Eternity 7

Kira-kun Today 1

Tokyo Alice 4

Perfect World 7

Fire Force 12

The Ghost in the Shell: Global Neural Network

Tokyo Revengers 1

Cosplay Animal 8

Days 10

Giant Killing 14

Mikami-sensei’s Way of Love 1

Forest of Piano 1-7

Is Kichijoji the Only Place to Live? 4

Beauty Bunny 8

Liar x Liar 7

Fairy Tail: Lightning Gods

Defying Kurosaki-kun 5

The Quintessential Quintuplets 5

Aho-Girl 9

Ace of the Diamond 16

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime 8

Happiness 8

Hiro Mashima’s Playground

Heaven’s Design Team 2

Battle Angel Alita: Holy Night

Princess Resurrection Nightmare 1

Anime Land 14

Beware the Kamiki Brothers! 6

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT:

Captain Harlock: The Classic Collection, Vol. 2

Himouto! Umaru-chan, Vol. 3

How to Treat Magical Beasts: Mine and Master’s Medical Journal, Vol. 2

How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord, Vol. 2

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Kanna’s Daily Life, Vol. 3

Satoko and Nada, Vol. 1

Spirit Circle, Vol. 5

Boogiepop Omnibus, Vols. 1-3

Fairy Tale Battle Royale, Vol. 1

Harukana Receive, Vol. 2

Machimaho: I Messed Up and Made the Wrong Person Into a Magical Girl!, Vol. 1

Made in Abyss, Vol. 4

Magical Girl Apocalypse, Vol. 16

Nameless Asterism, Vol. 3

Plus-Sized Elf, Vol. 1

There’s a Demon Lord on the Floor, Vol. 6

The Ancient Magus’ Bride Supplement 1

Dreamin’ Sun, Vol. 8

Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash, Vol. 8

Mononoke Sharing, Vol. 3

My Monster Secret, Vol. 13

Nurse Hitomi’s Monster Infirmary, Vol. 8

DARK HORSE, VERTICAL, UDON

DARK HORSE COMICS

Berserk Official Guide Boo

Eromanga Sensei, Vol. 1

Gantz G, Vol. 2

UDON ENTERTAINMENT

Dragon’s Crown, Vol. 2

Street Fighter: The Novel: Where Strength Lies

Persona 4, Vol. 8

Infini-T Force, Vol. 3

VERTICAL COMICS

Pop Team Epic

Ajin, Vol. 12

APOSIMZ, Vol. 1

The Flowers of Evil — Complete, Vol. 4

YEN, J-NOVEL

YEN PRESS

Anne Happy, Vol. 8

Aoharu X Machinegum, Vol. 13

Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody, Vol. 5

Demonizer Zilch, Vol. 5

The Devil Is a Part-Timer!, Vol. 12

Durarara!! RE;DOLLARS Arc, Vol. 3

A Certain Magical Index, Vol. 15

Gabriel Dropout, Vol. 5

Hakumei & Mikochi, Vol. 2

Hatsu*Haru, Vol. 3

High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even in Another World!, Vol. 1

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria, Vol. 5

Kakegurui — Compulsive Gambler, Vol. 7

Kiss and White Lily for My Dearest Girl, Vol. 7

Murcielago, Vol. 8

No Game No Life, Vol. 7

Prison School, Vol. 11

Re:ZERO — Starting Life In Another World, Vol. 8

A Bride’s Story, Vols. 6-9

Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts, Vol. 3

J-NOVEL CLUB