MAPPA’s Isekai Return Drops New Look at Season 2 & Dora-chan

Mappa‘s hit isekai series, Campfire Cooking in Another World With My Absurd Skill, is coming back for yet another season, which is scheduled to air later this year, and the mouth-watering anime series looks better than ever. The studio is having a very busy year with new movies and series in the works, and although this anime is relatively one of its least popular projects, it also proves to be one of its most consistent and best-looking ones, and within the saturated isekai genre, it is definitely one of the better ones out there.

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Campfire Cooking in Another World With My Absurd Skill anime has released a new promotional video and more to confirm the second season of the anime, which has been revealed to air in October 2025. Most noteworthy was Tuesday’s recent addition of a Dora-chan poster depicting the pixie dragon chowing down on a delicious meal. The season has been confirmed to stream on Crunchyroll alongside My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 and more. The cooking isekai showed how good and interesting it was when the first season aired back in 2023, and Season 2 will be yet another installment that will continue the culinary and fantasy excellence.

The Premier Gourmet Isekai Is Almost Back

Tsuyoshi Mukouda is inadvertently transported along with three other heroes to a fantasy realm with the goal of rescuing a kingdom. In contrast to the others, he lacks any fighting skills, only possessing a unique ability called “Net Super,” which enables him to purchase food items from modern Japan. Realizing he was summoned by error and cautious of the kingdom’s intentions, he negotiates his departure. Although considered worthless, his skill turns out to be extremely useful. Mukouda utilizes it to prepare gourmet meals, attracting the attention of Fel, a formidable mythical wolf who becomes his companion. Together, they embark on adventures, making a living and savoring exquisite meals throughout their journey.

Directed by Kiyoshi Matsuda and composed by Michiko Yokote, this series brings Ren Eguchi’s original work to life with music by Kana Utatane, Kuricorder Quartet, and Masato Kōda. Character designs by Nao Ōtsu and Tsuyoshi Kuwahara are based on Masa’s originals. With art direction by Tomoki Nagino and photography by Saho Sawada, the second season will see the return of most of the core staff that worked on the first season and made it as good-looking as it is. Mappa may be releasing Chainsaw Man‘s movie and potentially Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 later this year, but the culinary isekai still deserves a watch after proving itself with Season 1.