My Dress-Up Darling Hypes Season 2 With New Trailer

With only a few months until the premiere of My Dress-Up Darling season 2, fans have been treated to an exciting new trailer for the season as well as a preview of the opening song. The daily hilarious and sweet antics of the beloved duo will be making their return after years, and this summer will be graced by the return of one of the best rom-com anime of this decade.

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of the My Dress-Up Darling anime has just unveiled a new trailer, making it the season’s second after one was revealed in this past Anime Japan event as well as a release window of July 2025. It was also confirmed that the popular Spira Spica will be set to perform the opening theme titled Ao to Kirameki, and given how amazing it sounds, plus her viral performance for season 1’s opening, Sun Sun Days, it is sure to be yet another banger. Season 2 has everything lined up for it to be one of this year’s biggest anime, and it could even be better than the first installment

Season 2 Looks Even More Gorgeous Than the First

The trailer showcased some new characters, anticipated moments, and the beautiful new song, but what took everyone by surprise is just how gorgeous it looks. Season 1 looked amazing, and it was no wonder it became so popular, but season 2 is taking it up a notch. The visuals are even more dazzling, the character acting is very dynamic and smooth, and the characters are even more expressive. It seems the 3-year wait between the first season and the second might have proven fruitful after all, and Cloverworks (Bunny Girl Senpai, Spy x Family, The Promised Neverland) is about to release possibly their best-produced anime yet.

Season 1 was one cour, or 12 episodes, and Season 2 will most likely have the same episode count. It covered the series’ first 39 and 6 volumes, and season 2 will pick up where it left off with chapter 40, where Gojo and Marin go to another cosplay event and visit the Sunshine Aquarium as well for sightseeing. The season will cover the Shizuku Kuroe, Part 2 Arc, Arisa Izayoi Arc, and Rei Kogami Arc at the minimum if it goes at the pace that the first season did. With the manga now complete, there is plenty of content to cover, and hopefully, the production for another season will begin quickly after this season ends.

Summer Is Unbelievably Stacked With Great Anime

My Dress-Up Darling season 2 is without a doubt one of summer’s most anticipated anime, but the season features an amazing lineup, too. Kaiju No. 8 Season 2, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie, Dandadan Season 2, The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4, Call of the Night Season 2, Sakamoto Days Season 2, Grand Blue Season 2, and many more will be returning or debuting this summer. While My Dress-Up Darling fans are feasting with the second season, there are also many other great series across different genres to enjoy.