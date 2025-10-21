Marvel Definitively Proves Who is Stronger: Godzilla or The Hulk

The King of the Monsters has been wasting little time creating a path of destruction in the Marvel Universe, as Godzilla Destroys The Marvel Universe has proven in its first three issues. With the arrival of the fourth issue, however, a major question that has been bouncing around the internet for some time is finally answered: who would win in a fight between the Incredible Hulk and Godzilla? With the comic book company’s heroes on the ropes thanks to the power of the lizard king, not only is Bruce Banner sent in as a deterrent, the green goliath is given a wild power-up too boot.

In hopes of defeating Godzilla, Banner is given Giant Man’s technology to make the Hulk big enough to fight the kaiju on its own level. Growing stories tall, the jade giant and the popular monsters trade blows in a one-on-one showdown, with the Hulk even mentioning that Godzilla hits harder than the Thing and Thor. In this mini-series, readers have already witnessed the lizard king defeating a Celestial, one of the strongest beings in Marvel’s cosmic part of its universe. In fighting against the Hulk, however, Godzilla might have met his match, but unfortunately for Banner, the beast was too strong even for the Hulk.

During their one-on-one fight in Wakanda, Godzilla twists the Hulk’s leg to the point where he receives quite a compound fracture. Biting into the Green Goliath’s side, Godzilla unleashes his atomic breath, lighting the Hulk up from the inside out. In doing this, the King of the Monsters wins the battle and definitively proves that Godzilla beats the Hulk in a straight-up fight, even with Banner much bigger than his normal standing. In a recent entry of the popular online web series, Death Battle, the YouTube channel stated that the Incredible Hulk would be the winner in a fight against Godzilla, though they might want to create a revision based on the events taking place in this limited series.

The Marvel Universe Responds

Marvel & Toho

While the Hulk might have fallen thanks to the awesome power of Godzilla, don’t count the Marvel Universe out entirely. Unveiling the “Mecha Adaptoid Centurion Mark-A,” the Black Panther introduces his allies to a giant robot that might just have the power to defeat the King of the Monsters. As is shown in the fourth issue’s final page, the Centurion Mark-A is filled with Marvel’s strongest heroes such as Thor, Storm, Spider-Man, Quicksilver, Black Panther, Dr. Strange, Iron Man, and more, giving the mech their powers as a result.

Following several single issues that saw Godzilla fighting the likes of Spider-Man, Thor, the Fantastic Four, the Avengers, and the X-Men, this titanic crossover only has one issue remaining before coming to an end in its entirety. Godzilla Destroys The Marvel Universe will end with its fifth issue, and since this story takes place outside continuity, anything can happen in its grand finale.

