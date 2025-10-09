Almost 20 Years On, Marvel’s New Godzilla Crossover Is The World War Hulk Replacement We All Need

World War Hulk is one of the Jade Giant’s best-known and most beloved stories. It all started because Earth’s heroes decided the Hulk was too dangerous and decided to forcibly shunt him off to the cosmos, only to immeasureably regret their decision when he came back angrier than ever. Now, Marvel Comics is making that rampage look like a tantrum in a brand new crossover with the one and only Godzilla. The King of Monsters has already ripped his way through the Marvel Universe in a series of bombastic crossovers, and now he’s bringing down everything one last time in the ultimate cosmic sense.

Godzilla: Infinity Roar is the latest and possibly greatest entry into the King of Monsters’ tirade to every corner of the Marvel Universe. This five-issue series will see the monstrous Godzilla team up with one of Marvel’s greatest threats, Knull, the God of Symbiotes, the King in Black. These two powerhouses were each enough to nearly bring down the Marvel Universe on their own, and now they’re teaming up to cause more destruction than anyone could imagine.

The King of Monsters Meets the King in Black

In a last-ditch effort to spare the Earth from Godzilla’s unyielding wrath, the Avengers and the rest of the Earth’s mightiest heroes launch Godzilla into space, where they think he can’t do any harm. Unfortunately, he has a run-in with the Knull, who not only understands Godzilla’s hate but feeds it. The two unstoppable forces combine their power to wreak havoc across the cosmos. Not only are they going to deal with Earth, but every cosmic force in the universe. From Kree-Skrull space to the Nova Corps, nobody will be spared in this galactic conquest.

Godzilla and Knull already have somewhat of a history, if you can believe it. The tail end of Godzilla vs Spider-Man showed the Venom symbiote transform into God-Venom after having absorbed some of Godzilla’s powers, after the King of Monsters managed to finally throw off Knull’s control of him. Godzilla can’t and won’t be controlled by anyone, but Knull isn’t going for total dominance this time. He’s offering the most dangerous partnership in any universe, and unlike last time, the King of Monsters might just take him up on that offer.

Godzilla has already shown his mettle in the slew of Godzilla vs crossovers from this past year, and now he’s ready to rage across the infinite expanse of space. The series will be written by Gerry Duggan (Deadpool, Uncanny Avengers) with art by Javier Garrón (Avengers, Miles Morales: Spider-Man) and Ig Guara (All-New Wolverine, Pet Avengers). Duggan and Garrón previously worked together on Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe, so they’ve already got plenty of experience showing the King of Monsters at his absolute scariest.

“Most movie stars are a giant pain in the ass, but not Godzilla, who has been a privilege and a joy to collaborate with, and the fun will continue in outer space,” Duggan said. “And I can say the ideas that are in the mix now are going to make this the biggest, craziest and most dangerous Godzilla crossover ever. The Marvel Universe has never been in more peril! See you in space.”

Godzilla: Infinity Roar #1 goes on sale February 4, 2026!