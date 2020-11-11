New Marvel Auction Calls Out to Bleach Fans with a Special Mask

✖

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. came to an end earlier this year, putting a cap on the story of Agent Coulson and his fellow soldiers within the Marvel Cinematic Universe's shadowy organization, and it seems as if an auction that is selling masks from the filming of the television series' third season that is ripped straight from Tite Kubo's Bleach anime! While there has yet to be an official crossover between the world of the Shinigami which features the sword wielding Ichigo Kurosaki and the world of Marvel, it's clear that the anime franchise's influence has stretched outside of the world of anime!

The Watchdogs are a long running nefarious group in the world of Marvel, having made their influence known in the Cinematic Universe within the third season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as reactionaries that were seeking to free the world of "Inhuman" influence. While they didn't retain a place in the seasons stretching past their initial appearances, the Watchdogs were definitely a worthy threat for the likes of Agent Coulson, Daisy, and the rest of the SHIELD agents that vied for the spotlight over the course of seven seasons that took place within the MCU's past, present, and future!

Reddit User Ike_Lawliet shared this auction that is currently up for fans of both Marvel and Bleach to bid on these strikingly familiar masks that were used by the Watchdogs, harkening back to the Hollow form of Ichigo Kurosaki from the previous installments of Tite Kubo's long running anime franchise:

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been hit hard in 2020 thanks in part to the coronavirus pandemic, with films such as Black Widow and Eternals having to be delayed as a result, Bleach has given their fans a number of big pieces of news to bring back the world of the Soul Society. The spinoff anime series of Bleach: Burn The Witch has already been released, focusing on a new part of the world of Bleach, and the final story line of the franchise is set to be animated for the first time in the Thousand Year War Blood Arc, though we have yet to get a definitive release date for the latter.

What do you think of this clever easter egg for Bleach within the Marvel Cinematic Universe?