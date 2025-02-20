Mashle Reportedly Hypes Anime Season 3 Update

Mashle: Magic & Muscles is a popular series set in a fantasy magical world. The anime is based on Hajime Komoto’s Weekly Shonen Jump hit. The manga reached its conclusion in July 2023, but the anime still has a lot of chapters left to cover. In a world where social and someone’s future depends on magic, Mash Burnedead grew up without having any mana. However, he compensates for his lack of magic with superhuman physical skills. The story follows his journey as he’s forced to attend a Magic Academy and strive to become a Divine Visionary in hopes of living a peaceful life with his father. However, while attending the academy, Mash must hide the fact that he doesn’t have magic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Season 2 concluded in March 2024, and a third season was announced soon afterward. However, there hasn’t been an update about the upcoming season since then. @WSJ_manga shares on Twitter that the Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 14 will publish a piece of exciting news about the anime. While the update comes from an unofficial source, the account with over 300k followers on X is a consistently reliable reservoir of updates. Issue 14 will be released on March 3rd. Currently, it’s unclear if the news is about the upcoming season.

MASHLE TV Anime will be publishing its 'latest exciting news' next week in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #14. pic.twitter.com/mE0rWajdP2 — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) February 20, 2025

What Should Viewers Expect From Mashle Season 3?

The third season will continue the Divine Visionary Selection Exam Arc, the third arc of the manga. It will likely cover some chapters from the fourth Tri-Magic-Athalon Divine Visionary Final Exam Arc. The manga has 162 chapters divided into five arcs. In the second season, the secret about Mash having no magic power is revealed to the kingdom. As expected, he meets public outrage, who all want him to be executed, just like every other non-magic user in the kingdom.

However, Mash’s friends support him in front of an angry mob. Things finally settled down when Wahlberg appears and apologizes to the crowd. He says Mash’s fate will be decided after the Divine Visionary Candidate Exam and asks them to wait patiently. Finally, Wahlberg congratulates Mash for making exceptional friends at Easton Magic Academy. Not only does the young student have to prove himself worthy of living in the same world as magic users, but he also must protect himself from the evil organization. Should Mash fail to become a Divine Visionary, he will be hunted down just like his father feared. Not only that but his friends will be blamed for protecting a criminal.

In the third season, we will likely see the outcome of the selection exam and if Mash lives up to others’ expectations. Furthermore, there’s still much to know about Mash’s origin and Innocent Zero. The Mashle anime also has to explain the reason behind Mash’s unparalleled physical strength.

The first two seasons of Mashle: Magic & Muscles‘ anime are available to stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Additionally, you can read the manga online on Manga Plus and Viz. The volumes are available for sale on the official website of Viz.

H/T: WSJ_manga on X