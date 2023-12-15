Massive Anime Blu-ray Sale On Amazon Is Loaded With Classics

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Time is definitely running out for holiday shopping, but if you've got an anime fan on your list you can take advantage of a massive sale that's happening on Amazon. Hundreds of Blu-rays are at all-time low prices right now, including the Yu Yu Hakusho 30th Anniversary box set that launched earlier this year.

Additional highlights include Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series for only $14.99 (75% off), the Akira Movie in 4K for $14.99 (50% off) and the massive Dragon Ball Z Seasons 1 – 9 Amazon Exclusive Blu-ray box set for $99.99 (40% off). You'll also find titles for My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, Once Piece, Attack on Titan and much more are up for grabs right here on Amazon while the sale lasts. Below you'll find some more of our top picks from the sale.

On a related note, Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man has been a huge hit with both its anime adaptation and its manga, and fans will need to rely on the latter as the fate of Season 2 is still unknown. If you haven't fully Shonen Jump-ed into the manga yet, you might want to consider the Chainsaw Man Box Set in paperback, which collects volumes 1-11. That's 2112 pages of Chainsaw Man to keep you occupied, and you can get it here on Amazon for $47.99 after a limited-time bonus $12 coupon, which brings it to 52% off list and an all-time low. The set just dropped on September 26th, so this is quite a steal. If it sells out, you can also get it here at Walmart for $59.99.