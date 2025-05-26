McDonald’s Takes Orders from Anime’s Most Popular Characters (And It’s Hilarious)

Anime and food is a match made in heaven. So many amazing shows and movies are filled with our favorite characters cooking, eating, and dreaming about food. So, what happens when some of the most popular characters from the best shows of the past year venture out into the real world for fast food? McDonald’s has released an unexpected promo for the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, and it’s giving fans a surprising insight into their favorite characters.

The Anime Awards took place on May 25th, celebrating the very best of new anime from the past year. Solo Leveling dominated the ceremony, taking home nine awards, while Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End and Look Back also won major prizes. The awards gave fans a reason to judge the shows they didn’t like that inevitably won. But McDonald’s newest promo has given fans a whole new reason to hate popular characters: for their take-out orders.

Popular Anime Characters Invade McDonald’s In New Promo

McDonald’s Senior Marketing Director, Guillaume Huin, shared all nine of McDonald’s surprising anime crossover posts on X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate the Crunchyroll Anime Awards. Along with an animated picture of the iconic McDonald’s bag, each post included a different character’s order on the label.

The customers included Luffy, Ranma Saotome, the Colossal Titan, Sung Jinwoo, Momo and Okarun, and Frieren. Most of the characters had relatively normal orders. Luffy asked for a steak, egg, and cheese bagel with extra steak, bacon, and sausage. Meanwhile, the Colossal Titan is apparently on a diet as they only asked for a small coffee.

Frieren’s order was very on brand, as the famous lover of Hamburg steaks asked for a steak, egg, and cheese bagel. Kafka ordered enough food to feed the entire Kaiju Defense Force, including eight egg McMuffins, eight McGriddles, eight steak, egg, and cheese bagels, eight hotcakes, eight big breakfasts, and so much more.

And then there’s Sung Jinwoo. Solo Leveling‘s second season only finished airing a few months ago, and social media was dominated by hype posts and discussions about the new season. But no one mentioned Sung Jionwoo’s love of grape jam. The overpowered S-Rank hunter ordered a single egg McMuffin with ten sides of grape jam, meant to represent his summons.

It is time to decide which anime character has the best McDonald's breakfast order :

Frieren – Sousou No Frieren

Maomao – The Apothecary Diaries

Colossal Titan – Attack on Titan

Ichigo – Bleach

Sung Jin-Woo – Solo Leveling

Momo and Okarun – Dandadan

Luffy – One Piece

Ranma -… pic.twitter.com/Gpatbvbtnh — Guillaume Huin (@HuinGuillaume) May 25, 2025

Why Are Anime Characters at McDonald’s?

As entertaining as McDonald’s anime appreciation post is, it’s also incredibly random. In a comment under the original post, Huin shared the inspiration behind the campaign, as well as some surprising details about each order that some fans might not have noticed. “This campaign was made to celebrate the Anime Awards,” his post began.

“Each McDonald’s breakfast order and design have been thought based on the personality of the character,” it continued. “For example, Maomao is represented via a green background and the way the bag is folded is neat and tidy. If you look at Kaiju’s order, the bag is drawn in a way that represents the duality of the character. Ichigo has strawberry preserve in his order, because his name means strawberry, and Ranma’s bag is half wet, based on the effect cold and hot water has on Ranma!”