What to Know for Solo Leveling’s Season 3 Return

Solo Leveling‘s anime has just concluded another spectacular season with a stunning finale to bookend the Jeju Island Arc. Against all odds, Season 2 of Solo Leveling has achieved even greater success than the first, and the only thing currently on fans’ minds is where Jinwoo’s story will lead him next in Season 3 and when they can expect it to release. Fortunately, Solo Leveling’s ever-growing popularity means its renewal for Season 3 is all but guaranteed, and here’s everything fans can expect from the next installment in terms of the plot, characters, and, most importantly, the fights.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Solo Leveling has yet to be officially renewed for Season 3, all eyes are currently focused on the series’ official website and social media handles as the renewal is all but a given. Season 1 of the anime was released in Winter 2024, with Season 2 releasing exactly a year later in January 2025, and judging by this established pattern, fans can hopefully expect Season 3 of Solo Leveling sometime in Winter 2026 or beyond. The next installment will also be animated by A-1 Pictures, and though an exact episode count is yet to be revealed, another single-cour season is most likely. While it may be a long wait till the next installment, Solo Leveling’s fans have much to look forward after the Jeju Arc to as the anime will only pick up the pace even more from here on out, promising to dive into the series’ biggest mysteries in Season 3 such as the origins of Jinwoo’s powers as well as the ever-mysterious System that guides him.

A-1 Pictures

What to Expect from Season 3 of Solo Leveling

As a whole, Season 2 of Solo Leveling covers 65 chapters across its 13 episodes, spanning six whole story arcs. In contrast, Season 1 adapted only 45 chapters in a single cour, which goes to prove that the latest season did indeed pick up the pace, and A-1 Pictures will likely keep up this brisk pace of adaptation going into Season 3 as well. Assuming the next season keeps a similar pace in adapting the manhwa, Season 3 of Solo Leveling could cover anywhere between 45 and 65 chapters of the source material. In terms of story arcs, this means Season 3 will likely cover the Recruitment Arc, the Ahjin Guild Arc, the Double Dungeon Arc, the Japan Crisis Arc, the International Guild Conference Arc, and the Monarch War Arc, which span Chapters 111 to 166.

Opting for a comfortable middle ground of 55 chapters could help the anime strike a better balance in terms of the pacing, which was a common complaint among fans throughout Season 2. That said, it is also very much possible that Season 3 could also cover the Final Battle Arc as well as the epilogue, seeing as they only make up another 9 chapters of the manhwa. This, unfortunately, means that Season 3 could also very well be the final season of Solo Leveling, depending on how they handle its pacing. But for now, this is to be taken with a grain of salt until more concrete information is available.

A-1 Pictures

In terms of the story, though romance has been very scarce in Solo Leveling so far, Season 3 will, fortunately, see the relationship between Jinwoo and Cha Hae-in take a step forward amidst the chaotic battles to come. That said, the biggest highlight of Season 3 is sure to be the revelation of the origins of the System and its true purpose, which is currently being concealed from Jinwoo. Season 2 of Solo Leveling has already set up the mystery surrounding Jinwoo’s powers and what it means to be a Player through the mysterious glitch observed with Baruka and Esil, and this big secret will finally be out of the bag in Season 3.

What Characters and Fights to Expect in Season 3 of Solo Leveling

While Season 2 introduced more of the Korean and Japanese S-rank hunters leading up to the Jeju Arc, Season 3 of Solo Leveling will, in turn, shift focus to the mysterious National Level Hunters, of which two, namely Thomas Andre and Liu Zhigang, have already made teasing cameos in the anime so far. Season 3 will also see a few more S-rank hunters from other nations enter the narrative. That said, the character sure to steal the show in the next season is sure to be Jinwoo’s newest shadow, Beru, as fans will finally get to see more of his unique personality shine through.

Coming to the action itself, Season 3 also promises many exciting matchups, especially with more S-rank gates on the horizon. Some fights in particular to look forward to include Jinwoo vs. Hwang Dongsoo, Jinwoo vs. Thomas Andre, and best of all, Jinwoo vs. the Architect of the System. If Season 3 ends up covering the Monarchs War Arc and the Final Battle Arc, then fans may also need to strap in for the exciting battle between Jinwoo and the three monarchs, as well as the climactic fight against Antares.

A-1 Pictures

Where to Pick Up Solo Leveling’s Manhwa After Season 2

Season 2, Episode 13 of Solo Leveling adapts the original manhwa from Chapters 104 to 107, half of 108, skipping 109, while adapting the entirety of 110, which fittingly also marks the ending of Season 1 of the manhwa. As such, fans of the anime dying to know what happens next in Solo Leveling can pick up the manhwa from Chapter 108 to catch the missed content. As for where to read the manhwa, all 179 chapters of the main story, including the additional epilogue, are available to read on Tapas and Tappytoon.

With vibrant art by Jang Sung-rak, aka DUBU, which was a huge contributing factor to the manhwa’s popularity, Solo Leveling is a breeze to read and an excellent way to get into manhwa and webtoons for those new to the medium. Much like the anime, the manhwa also maintains a fast, exciting pace throughout, making the series an absolute page-turner. Furthermore, the series also currently has a sequel manhwa titled Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, releasing newly localized chapters on Tapas every week, which means Solo Leveling has a very bright future ahead of Season 3.