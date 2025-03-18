McDonald’s Partners With Japan’s Anime Ambassador for Latest Collab

Since its inception in 1969 as a 45-volume manga series by Fujiko F. Fujio, the earless robotic cat, Doraemon, with a fourth-dimensional belly pocket full of gadgets, has been beloved by many. The Doraemon series follows the titular blue cat as he travels from the 22nd century to help a ten-year-old schoolboy named Nobita Nobi so his future great-great-grandson, Sewashi Nobi, can have a better life.

Videos by ComicBook.com

McDonald’s Japan will be releasing a special promotion in celebration of the March 7th film release of Doraemon: Nobita’s Picture World Story, marking the 45th anniversary of the Doraemon movie series. Though this promo is one of many for the dozens of films the third anime iteration has gotten, Doraemon: Nobita’s Picture World Story ranked #1 at the box office on opening weekend.

Oricon

McDonald’s x Doraemon Unveils Their Collab Happy Meal Promo

As of 2025, there are 44 feature films, 2 special feature films, and 33 short films in the Doraemon franchise released by Toho. The series has been adapted several times in 1973, 1979, and 2005, which is still ongoing. The ongoing 2005 anime adaptation itself boasts hundreds of episodes upwards of 837. Doraemon: Nobita’s Picture World Story, or Doraemon: Nobita’s Art World Tales, marks the latest 44th film in the franchise. Follow Doraemon, Nobita, and friends as they enter a painting into a medieval European world, where they meet children from the country of Artoria, Claire, and Milo. With their small, winged demon friend named Chai, they embark on a great adventure in search of a legendary jewel and face a powerful enemy!

Play video

With the full details of the promotion on Oricon, the Doraemon Happy Meal promotion is set to launch on March 21st for McDonald’s Japan. In celebration of the March 7th theater release of the film Doraemon: Nobita’s Picture World Story, the 8-piece toy set is planned to release for approximately three weeks. The first installment of four toys will come on the week of March 21st-27th, with the other four available from March 28th-April 3rd, and the final installment, where all toys will be available, is set to run beginning on April 4th. The toys will be based on the gadgets and plot devices the beloved earless robotic cat Doraemon uses in the film and will feature a range of kinetic toys, including sensory, creative, and logic toys.

The first toy set is set to launch from March 21st to the 27th. This set will include the chance to receive “Doraemon’s Crawl Light”, “Doraemon’s Spinner”, “Doraemon’s Bead Tower”, or “Doraemon’s Push and Play Stamp”. The second set in the series set to launch from March 28th to April 3rd will allow the chance to receive “Nobile’s Water Pipe” gun, the “Smiling Doraemon” drawing magnetic sand toy, “Doraemon Pinball”, or the “Anywhere Door Mirror Box”. On April 4th, McDonalds will begin distributing toys from both sets. International release of these toys is unconfirmed.

Let us know in the comments if you’d love to see the Doraemon x McDonald’s promo go international!