Megan Thee Stallion Tackles Tough Anime Trivia in New Video: Watch

Decades ago, anime may have been seen as niche outside of Japan, but that couldn't be further from the truth nowadays. Anime has been on the rise for at least a decade, and interest in the medium hit a new peak once 2020 came through. From Gen Z to Gen Alpha, new generations are backing anime like we've never seen before. Celebrities like Megan Thee Stallion have only bolstered anime's reputation, and as it turns out, the rapper is also very good at anime trivia.

The skill came to light this past week as Billboard did an interview with Megan Thee Stallion, and it ended with a round of anime trivia. The rapper, who just released a new single with RM of BTS, took time to tackle some very tough anime questions while promoting their release. It was there every series from Jujutsu Kaisen to Black Clover came up, and Megan Thee Stallion ate.

Megan Thee Stallion tests her anime knowledge in a trivia with Billboard. pic.twitter.com/yTMuemqY3l — Stallion Access (@stallionaccess) September 4, 2024

Megan Thee Stallion Is a Really Big Anime Fan

As you can see above, the interview drops a variety of questions on Megan The Stallion, and she only missed a few granular questions. The rapper may not have known the title of Inuyasha's second movie, but she knew how hold Jonathan Joestar was when he made his debut decades ago. From Soul Eater to Attack on Titan, Megan Thee Stallion ate up this trivia, so you can imagine how she'd dominate a quiz if she had time to study.

Of course, fans of Megan Thee Stallion are not surprised by her trivia win. The rapper has been in the game for years, and she has fangirled over anime on social media since day one. Some years ago, Megan Thee Stallion became a viral topic in the anime fandom when she cosplayed as Shoto Todoroki from My Hero Academia for a magazine cover. Since then, Megan Thee Stallion has gone on to talk about her favorite anime series in interviews and on social media whenever she's not on stage performing. And even when she's on stage hustling, Megan Thee Stallion doesn't leave her weeb behind. She's hit up concerts dressed as Sailor Moon before, so it is clear she's got that Moon Crystal Power.

How Has Anime Influenced Megan Thee Stallion's Work?

Obviously, Megan Thee Stallion's love of anime has influenced her career. In the past few years, the rapper has seen their A-list status explode thanks to a slew of hits, and several of them nod to anime. Most recently, her album MEGAN dropped a song titled "Otaku Hot Girl" that directly calls out characters like Sasuke Uchiha and Gojo Satoru. Even her recent single with RM of BTS went live with a music video featuring anime-inspired animation. So clearly, Megan Thee Stallion is living her best life as an anime fan.

Megan Thee Stallion has also teamed up with Crunchyroll to celebrate all things anime. The rapper was asked to present the latest Crunchyroll Anime Awards which takes place in Tokyo, Japan each year. Megan Thee Stallion attended the event in a luxurious JoJo's Bizarre Adventure cosplay, and she was joined by tons of industry stars at the event. So if we're being honest, Billboard could not have picked a better artist for anime trivia than Megan Thee Stallion.

What do you make of Megan Thee Stallion's trivia win?