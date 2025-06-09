Michael B. Jordan Wants to Direct a Live-Action Anime Film (But What Should It Be?)

It turns out Michael B. Jordan is interested in bringing a live-action anime adaptation to life in the future, and there are plenty of cool routes he can take to make it happen. Michael B. Jordan is currently at the top of the list for many thanks to his recent success with Sinners this year, and previous successes with all kinds of massive franchises in the past. As the star takes more creative control and produces and directs new projects in the future, Jordan has on many occasions shared his love and inspirations from anime. So he’d be a great point of view for fans to see a live-action adaptation from.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Anime fans previously saw how some of Jordan’s anime influences have made it into his work with the likes of Creed 3, and it turns out that Jordan wants to return to the world of anime some time in the future. When asked by Vulture about what projects Jordan wants to take on next, Jordan revealed that he wants to do a live-action version of an anime. But as of this time, nothing specific has been named yet. But there are some cool anime that would be perfect for the producer and director.

Warner Bros. Pictures / Kodansha

Michael B. Jordan Wants to Do Live-Action Anime Film

“I’m doing Thomas Crown, I’m directing my next movie, Thomas Crown Affair. That’s a movie I’ve been trying to make or I’ve been wanting to make for the past 13 years or so. So this is a big one for me,” Jordan answered when asked about his current and next feature film productions. “You know, producing more, directing more. You know, maybe find an anime maybe do a live-action version of that anime. I love animation and anime. So just trying to…maybe something around that space kind of cleanse the palette.” While he didn’t reveal what anime he’d want to adapt, he’s currently watching what could be a perfect option.

When asked about the anime he’s currently watching, Jordan revealed he’s keeping up with some action series that are ripe for a potential adaptation, “New season of Fire Force just dropped, so I’ve been watching those. This other one, Fate/stay night, is another anime that I’ve been — anime is incredible. It’s really phenomenal. And the action is pretty dope, too.” Both of these would be perfect for a live-action take, and neither don’t seem to already have live-action projects in the works. So they’re on the table.

Netflix

Why We Need More Live-Action Anime Movies

Live-action anime adaptations have gotten a bad reputation from fans thanks to the really off-putting style of the earliest attempts. There have been some pretty bad live-action takes on anime in the past, but things have been changing for the better in the last few years. As those behind the scenes become more familiar with the original anime they are taking on, and those fans decidedly take on the projects themselves, Jordan adapting an anime he loves would be a great sight.

We’ve already seen what kind of vision he could bring to the live-action table through Creed 3, and unfortunately many of the big franchises currently have some kind of live-action adaptation already in the works. Naruto, My Hero Academia, One-Punch Man, Sword Art Online and basically everything you can think of is working on an adaptation, but with Jordan keeping up with newer hits like Fire Force, there’s a chance he’ll find the best show he can and then make it a reality.

HT – Vulture