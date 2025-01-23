One of The Biggest Horror Anime Just Released Its First Live-Action Trailer

Horror can be a tricky genre to perfect in the anime world. One of the latest examples proved just that as Junji Ito’s Uzumaki hit the ground floor running with its premiere episode but failed to capitalize on the hype in its remaining three. As live-action anime adaptations continue to become a major part of the anime industry, one of the biggest examples of anime horror is getting its own feature-length film. While said property wasn’t created by Junji Ito, Mieruko-Chan is a series that has spirits that might give the anime master of horror a run for his money in the terror department.

Mieruko-Chan first began in 2018 thanks to creator Tomoki Izumi and the publishers at Kadokawa. While the story itself is one that is fit to bursting with some of the creepiest spectres in any anime, there’s a level of humor in the anime that some might find unexpected. The main character, Miko Yotsuya, can see ghosts regularly in her every day life but forces herself to never acknowledge them. In 2021, the series received an anime adaptation that ran for twelve episodes from Studio Passione. While a second season hasn’t been confirmed, the live-action film is looking to once again bring Miko’s haunted tale to life.

The Anime Spirits Are Rising

Mieruko-Chan’s live action movie will arrive in Japan on June 6th this summer. The current cast includes Nanoka Hara as Miko, Rinka Kumada as Hana, Naenao as Yuria, and Koki Yamashita as Akio. Ironically enough, the narrator of the live-action outing is Sora Amamiya, the voice actor responsible for bringing the protagonist to life in Passione’s anime series. While no North American release has been confirmed, Japan’s live-action anime adaptations normally find their way to the West in some form or fashion. You can check out the new trailer below.

The State of Anime Horror

As it stands, no new anime projects in the world of Junji Ito have been confirmed following Uzumaki’s arrival though there are a few spooky titles dropping in 2025. One of the funniest is Nyaight of The Living Cat, a play on a zombie apocalypse but replacing the living dead with cats. New series such as The Summer Hikaru Died and Hell Teacher Nube will have some thrills and chills for anime fans and returning properties like Mononoke and Theatre of Darkness: Yamishibai help to prove that the horror genre isn’t dead in the anime world.

Want to see what horror has in store for the anime world in the future? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on horror and anime combining and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.