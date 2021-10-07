Mieruko-Chan Episode Order Surfaces Online

Horror is one of the least represented genres in the medium of anime, with some major examples of television and movies in the animated format coming from Junji Ito and other big names in the manga community, though it seems as if a new anime series has arrived just in time for the spooky season with Mieruko-Chan. Originally debuting as a manga series in 2018, the supernatural story definitely goes a long way toward focusing on a blend of horror and comedy, with its premiere episode having already released to anime fans earlier this fall.

If you’re unfamiliar with Mieruko-Chan, the story of the anime follows a high schooler named Miko who discovers that she has the ability to see spirits and said ghosts do not look pretty. With the specters wandering throughout her life, night or day, the best defense that Miko has is to make sure that the ghosts do not recognize that she can see them. While the supernatural threats themselves are ghastly in appearance, they create more than a few comical scenarios wherein the protagonist must try her best to not only hide her fear, but act as if nothing is attempting to make contact with her while at school or even brushing her teeth.

Anime TV Japan shared the news that the first season of Mieruko-Chan will apparently have twelve episodes, making for a quick visit to this supernatural world that is brought to life by Studio Passione:

https://twitter.com/animetv_jp/status/1445936219569917955

Mieruko-Chan have five volumes of its manga but has continued telling the terrifying story since its debut by mangaka Tomoki Izumi. With this anime series being just the latest within the world of anime horror, the medium could definitely use more examples of creepy stories leveraging the creative aspects of animation. With next year seeing the arrival of Junji Ito’s anime adaptation of Uzumaki thanks to Production IG and Cartoon Network, we’re crossing our fingers that anime and horror will continue to have a beautiful and fruitful relationship in the future.

Did you watch the premiere episode of Mieruko-Chan? What has been your favorite example of horror in anime over the years?