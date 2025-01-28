Miraculous Season 6 Shows Off New Designs With New Opening: Watch

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir has finally returned with new episodes this year, and now fans can help kick off the highly anticipated Season 6 of the animated series with its new opening theme sequence. Miraculous is now kicking off the celebration of its 10th anniversary, and the animated series has some big plans for the future. Not only has Season 6 made its premiere with the Disney Channel and Disney XD, but the new season is also introducing a whole new group of heroes who have gotten some new designs for the occasion. It’s a season with some big changes coming.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 6 is teased that there are some big changes coming in Marinette and Adrien’s futures in the episodes to come, and that can be seen especially well with the debut of the new opening theme for the season. Showing off the new roster of heroes (that each have new designs to fit the new technology behind the scenes of the new season), you can now check out the opening for Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 6 in the video above as released by the Disney Channel.

Miraculous Corp. / Disney Television

Where to Watch Miraculous Season 6

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 6 officially premiered last weekend with the Disney Channel and Disney XD, and that’s where you will be able to catch its new episodes airing on Saturday mornings. It’s yet to be revealed how many episodes this new season is going to be sticking around for, but Season 7 of the animated series has already been announced as is now in production for a release some time next year. International airings for the new season will be coming at a later date as well so fans around the world will be able to see it soon enough.

As for what fans can expect to see in the new season, Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 6 is teased by Disney as such, “Marinette and Adrien have never been so close but they’re still keeping secrets from each other. Meanwhile, Ladybug and Cat Noir must face a mysterious and elusive new enemy out to steal their Miraculous and cause chaos in Paris. Along with their classmates and a newly formed superhero team, our heroes are about to experience a school year full of emotions and revelations.” But the story for the new season is not the only thing new heading into this next wave of episodes for the long running series.

Miraculous Corp / Disney Television

What’s Next for Miraculous?

As Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir celebrates its tenth anniversary, this is far from the end of what’s to come from the series in the future. As co-productions with Disney Branded Television, Brazil’s Globosat, Italy’s KidsMe, and France’s TF1, Season 6 of the animated series is the first in the franchise to be animated with Unreal Engine. This makes the series look much differently from how it has in the past, and includes new designs for each of the characters to go with the new technology as well.

Maria Doolan, head of content partnerships and distribution at Miraculous Corp., teased how big of a new season this is going to be, “The launch of season six coincides with the 10th anniversary of the Miraculous brand and promises an exciting new chapter in the franchise,” Doolan began. “This season features characters who have grown and evolved with refreshed visuals that capture their development, and a bold new storyline weaves together themes of courage and self-belief that continue to resonate with fans of all ages.”