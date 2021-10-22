Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Season 2 Drops Trailer for New Episode

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid is returning for a new episode, and has dropped a special trailer to hype it up! Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S (in which the S stands for “Super Supreme Second life Starts”) wrapped up its run earlier this Summer along with the rest of the Summer 2021 schedule of new anime releases, but when it came to a end, it was teased that the anime would be returning for a new episode soon. While there has yet to be any word on whether or not a third season is being planned, Kyoto Animation whipped up something extra for the home video release in Japan.

Releasing on the extra “Vol. S” Blu-ray and DVD in Japan, Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S will be returning for a new episode that seemingly takes place after the events of the second season. This new adventure pulls in all the characters from the second season, and that even includes the young American girl, Chloe, who Kanna meets on her brief trip to the United States in the tail end of the second season. Check out the trailer for this special episode below from the series’ official Twitter account:

https://twitter.com/maidragon_anime/status/1450829747684970496?s=20

It’s yet to be revealed whether or not there are plans to release this special episode outside of Japan, but if you wanted to check out the first two seasons of the anime in time for this new episode there’s an easy way to do so. Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid is now streaming on Crunchyroll, and they describe the second season as such, “The wacky Dragon Maid is back again! A strange turn of events leads the Dragon, Tohru, to work as Miss Kobayashi’s maid. She occasionally (that’s a lie, she often) causes trouble for her beloved Miss Kobayashi while blending into human society and splendidly (that’s a lie, only mediocrely) carrying out her maid duties.

Her fellow dragons, Kanna, Lucoa, Fafnir, and Elma all find their own places to fit in as well and enjoy interspecies interactions with the humans. Yet while they're all enjoying that laid-back and occasionally turbulent left, the threat of a new Dragon swoops down upon Miss Kobayashi."