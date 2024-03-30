Mission: Yozakura Family Episode Order Revealed

Mission: Yozakura Family is making its debut as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule, and has revealed that it's going to be sticking around for quite a while! Mission: Yozakura Family is one of the latest generation of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine to be making their anime debut this year, and is leading the pack for the Spring season as it promises lots of kooky spy action. Hitsuji Gondaira's original manga series is likely going to get a bump when the anime premieres in just a few more days, and thankfully has a good slate of episodes set for its first season.

Mission: Yozakura Family has announced ahead of the anime's premiere that the first season will be lasting for two consecutive cours. While there is no concrete episode number just yet, the anime will be running through the Spring and Summer 2024 anime months (from April through late June), so it's going to have at least 24-26 episodes for its first outing. Joining the cast for the new anime also include the newly announced Mariya Ise as Ayaka Kirsaki, Romi Park as Rin Fudo, Koki Uchiyama as Sui Aoi, and Daiki Hamano as Oga Inugami. You can check out the announcement below.

How to Watch Mission: Yozakura Family

Mission: Yozakura Family will be premiering in Japan on April 7th, but it has yet to confirm international licensing or streaming plans as of the time of publication. Mirai Minato will be directing and overseeing the scripts of the anime for Silver Link with Mizuki Takahashi designing the characters and serving as chief animation director, and Koji Fujimoto and Osamu Sasaki composing the music. The main voice cast includes Reiji Kawashima as Taiyo Asano, Kaede Hondo as Mutsumi Yozakura, Katsuyuki Konishi as Kyoichiro Yozakura, Akari Kito as Futaba Yozakura, Kazayuki Okitsu as Shinzo Yozakura, Aoi Yuki as Shion Yozakura, Yumi Uchiyama as Nanao Yozakura, and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Kengo Yozakura and Goliath.

If you wanted to look into the original manga before the anime premieres, you can currently find Mission: Yozakura Family's manga available with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. Viz Media teases the first volume of the Mission: Yozakura Family manga as such, "Taiyo Asano is a super-shy high school student and the only person he can talk to is his childhood friend Mutsumi Yozakura. However, Mutsumi comes from a line of master spies with amazing powers. Her oldest brother, Kyoichiro, is obsessed with Mutsumi and out to kill anyone who gets remotely near her—and his next target is Taiyo! The only way for Taiyo to save himself from Kyoichiro's murderous clutches is to marry Mutsumi!"

Are you excited for Mission: Yozakura Family's anime premiere? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!