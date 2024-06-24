Mission: Yozakura Family Releases Cour 2 Trailer, Poster
Mission: Yozakura Family has released a new trailer and poster for the new episodes coming this Summer!
Mission: Yozakura Family will be continuing its new anime run through the Summer, and the anime has shared the first look at what's coming in the second half of its anime with a new trailer and poster! Hitsuiji Gondaira's Mission: Yozakura Family manga was one of the latest series from Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine to make its debut this year, and the first half of its first season aired through the Spring 2024 schedule. Thankfully, there's still an entire slate of episodes still left to go as the new anime is preparing to launch its second cour through the Summer.
Mission: Yozakura Family will be kicking off the second half of its debut season with Episode 13 of the anime coming next week, and to prepare fans for what's next, the anime has released a new trailer that you can check out in the video above. It features the first tease for the new opening theme titled "Secret Operation" as performed by fripSide. There's also a brand new poster for the new episodes teasing one of the big power ups that Taiyo will be unlocking next. You can check it out below.
❀┈┈┈┈┈┈┈❀┈┈┈┈┈┈┈❀— 「夜桜さんちの大作戦」公式@TVアニメ放送中 (@OfficialHitsuji) June 24, 2024
⠀TVアニメ『#夜桜さんちの大作戦』
⠀⠀ 第3弾キービジュアル解禁！！！
❀┈┈┈┈┈┈┈❀┈┈┈┈┈┈┈❀
夜桜ファミリーが、
作戦に挑む大迫力のビジュアル🔫
MBS/TBS系全国28局ネット
“#日5”枠にて好評放送中📺#アニメ夜桜さん pic.twitter.com/089xJChr0x
How to Watch Mission: Yozakura Family
Running for 27 episodes in total, Mirai Minato is directing and overseeing the scripts on Mission: Yozakura Family for Silver Link. Mizuki Takahashi is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director, Koji Fujimoto and Osamu Sasaki are composing the music, and the main voice cast for the Japanese audio release includes Reiji Kawashima as Taiyo Asano, Kaede Hondo as Mutsumi Yozakura, Katsuyuki Konishi as Kyoichiro Yozakura, Akari Kito as Futaba Yozakura, Kazayuki Okitsu as Shinzo Yozakura, Aoi Yuki as Shion Yozakura, Yumi Uchiyama as Nanao Yozakura, and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Kengo Yozakura and Goliath.
You can now catch up with Mission: Yozakura Family (which also has started its English dub release) now streaming with Hulu in the United States (and Disney+ in international territories). They tease what to expect from the anime as such, "A family far from ordinary?! High schooler Taiyo Asano, the 'Ultimate Introvert', lost his family in a tragic accident. The only one he could speak to is his childhood friend, Mutsumi Yozakura who harbors a wild secret as the heir to a spy lineage. Her brother, Kyoichiro, a skilled spy, targets Taiyo. To save themselves, Taiyo agrees to marry Mutsumi and join the Yozakura family, embarking on an unprecedented mission!"
