‘Mob Psycho 100’ Anime Gets A Classic ’90s Makeover

Mob Psycho 100 might have flown under the radar for awhile, but its status is changing. The anime’s new season hit up fans for the winter cour, and it has become the season’s biggest release. Now, one fan is giving the second season a makeover, and fans admit Mob Psycho 100 fits a throwback look.

Really, who knew Mob fit in with the 1990s so well? If someone could hook him up with some grungy flannel and jelly shoes, that would be great.

Over on Twitter, a fan known as Teemali gave the supernatural series its makeover. A set of four screen shots were given the ’90s turnaround, and Reigen fits the aesthetic pretty perfectly.

What if mob psycho was a 90’s anime show? pic.twitter.com/e0Ip7XUZba — 🚏 (@teemali11) February 16, 2019

As you can see, the older style makes Reigen look appropriately skeezy and a tad ragged. Mob Psycho 100 gets that angle to fans even with its high-quality animation, but there is something about the flatter ’90s style that makes Reigen even more powerful here.

As for Mob, the lead looks more expressive with this ’90s adaptation, and it all comes through his eyes. The same cannot be said for Dimple, but it is Ritsu who benefits most from the makeover. Mob’s younger brother is a regular casanova with his tousled hair and lean figure. In fact, this ’90s stud could give the likes of Tuxedo Mask a run for his money, so here’s to hoping the anime maybe does an OVA in this style one day.

Originally created by ONE, webcomic artist best-known for creating One-Punch Man, for Ura Sunday magazine in 2012, Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Shigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face. Making things worse was his hilarious mentor, Reigen, who has his own goals and wants for Mob.

