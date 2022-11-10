Mob Psycho 100 Shares BTS Look at Its Latest Animated Masterpiece

Mob Psycho 100 has always been known for its wild animation, with Studio BONES, the same animation studio responsible for all six seasons of My Hero Academia, managing to capture the electric adventures of the young psychic which first spawned from the mind of the One-Punch Man creator known as ONE. Now, BONES has taken the opportunity to show fans how the "donuts are made," giving viewers a "behind the scenes" look at Dimple's latest action scene that showed the tiny green spirit as he's never been seen before.

Dimple has been a unique character in Mob's history, with the third season seeing the "Slimer-like" ghost taking some steps in the background that have caused problems for our heroes. Luckily, Dimple decided to put all his effort into saving Mob, giving fans one of the best action scenes in the series to date, in which the anti-hero spirit attempted to take down Psycho Helmet. While the fight was something to talk about amongst the anime community, the emotional scene between Mob and Dimple might have been the MVP of the installment with many fans revealing online that they shed tears following the heart-to-heart.

Dimple Psycho 100

Mob Psycho 100's Official Twitter Account shared two new behind-the-scenes videos that show off the very buff Dimple as he prepared to lay everything on the line thanks to his friendship with Mob, showing how much the tiny ghost has changed since he first appeared in the premiere anime season:

Mob Psycho 100's third season will have, in total, around a dozen episodes, much like Chainsaw Man's premiere season from Studio MAPPA, which is around the same number of installments for the previous two episode batches. While a fourth season hasn't been confirmed, there are still some major events that would most likely need a new season in order to be told, if the anime adaptation is following the manga series to the letter.

What did you think of this emotional moment between Dimple and Mob? Do you think that Dimple will make it out "alive" when it comes to Mob Psycho 100's third season despite the latest installment? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Mob and his fellow psychics.