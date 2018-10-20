‘Mob Psycho 100’ Coming to Toonami

Adult Swim’s Toonami block has had an incredible 2018 so far as its new additions and extensions have made the block the strongest it has been in years. Now it’s about to get even stronger.

Starting October 27, Mob Psycho 100 will officially be joining the Toonami line-up. You can check out the promo for its Toonami debut below.

Starting next Saturday, Mob Psycho 100 will be joining the Toonami line-up at 11:30 EST. It will replace FLCL Alternative, which has just started its repeat airings but will continue them at a different timeslot. With One Punch Man‘s already successful integration into the popular block, ONE’s other work will undoubtedly have the same amount of popularity among fans.

This comes at the perfect time too as Mob Psycho 100 will begin airing is second season in Japan next January. By the time the first season finishes its run on Toonami, interested fans will be able to seek out the second season on streaming services soon after. Though this does open the door for a potential second season of the series making its way to Toonami as well.

Mob Psycho 100 is in good company as it joins series like Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Dragon Ball Super, My Hero Academia, Hunter x Hunter, and many more. It’s yet another series that feels much different than the others in the block making it a special licensing get for sure.

Originally created by ONE, webcomic artist best-known for creating One Punch Man, for Ura Sunday magazine in 2012, Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Shigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. The psychic tries his best to not stand out, but his powers often rope him into increasingly dangerous situations. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers.

However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face. Fans were quickly drawn to Mob’s drive to better himself through his own power, rather than rely on his untrustworthy gift, while the world itself starting coming down on him. Making things worse was his hilarious mentor, Reigen, who has his own goals and wants for Mob.