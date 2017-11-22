Netflix’s ‘Mob Psycho 100’ Live-Action Series Releases First Poster

Netflix is going all-in when it comes to anime. The company is using all its global resources to appease otakus everywhere, but its delivery will be tested when its live-action take on Mob Psycho 100 goes public. The adaptation's first poster has just been revealed, and it is up to fans to decide how they feel about it.

Over on Twitter, the first visual for Mob Psycho 100's live-action series was just released. The image, which can be seen below, shows a familiar sight as they characters are seen in the foreground. Shigeo Kageyama is shown standing in the poster's center with his classic bowl cut and black uniform on. Arataka Reigen is also seen crouching in the poster as a city backdrop of Japan is shown crumbling under some intense esper abilities. Tsubomi, who is played by Yoda Yuki, can also be seen to the left of Kageyama.

The adaptation will be a unique one for Netflix as the company is collaborating on the show. TV Tokyo teamed up with Netflix to create the series, so fans in Japan will be able to watch in on cable abroad. It appears that Netflix will then host the series for global audiences after it debuts in January 2018.

As previously announced, Koichi Sakamoto will direct Mob Psycho 100 while Fuminori Kobayashi acts as its producer. Tatsuomi Hamada will play Kageyama, the series' protagonist.

If you are not familiar with Mob Psycho 100, then you can still catch up on the supernatural series. The story was crafted by One, a webcomic artist best-known for creating One Punch Man. The comic started in April 2012, and Bones adapted part of its into an anime series in July 2016.

Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Seigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. The psychic tries his best to not stand out, but his powers often rope him into increasingly dangerous situations. Kageyama's powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock - but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face.

Are you excited to see Netflix's take on Mob Psycho 100?