‘Mob Psycho 100’ Creator Ends Series With Farewell Note

After a beloved run, Mob Psycho 100 came to an end just before the holidays rolled in. The web-comic’s creator confirmed his work with Seigeo Kageyama had reach its end, and the series’ final update featured a letter penned by ONE to the fans. And, as you can imagine, the afterword is a rather touching one.

Over on social media, translators have turned around ONE’s parting letter to fans. The note can be found in Mob Psycho 100‘s last update, and it sees the anonymous author retell how nervous they were when creating the story.

You can check out the letter’s full translation below:

“A self-proclaimed psychic who throws salt everywhere and a middle-schooler who gets used around. When I first started this manga, my hand shook at I searched the net in the middle of the night. Well, even to the end actually.

I remember how panicked I was. I believe ‘salt splash’ was actually made at the time to get rid of those negative feelings. I may think that it’s a strange manga, but if I was to be asked to write this type of manga again, I wouldn’t possibly be able to. This is a piece that is full of memorial things to me.

I was able to finish this piece until the end because of everyone’s support. Receiving a lot of feedback, letters, and fan-art helped me make it to the end of this road. If you would reread the manga and laugh, that would make me truly happy. Thank you very much!”

If you are not familiar with Mob Psycho 100, then you can still catch up on the supernatural series. The story was crafted by ONE, a webcomic artist best-known for creating One Punch Man. The comic started in April 2012, and Bones adapted part of its into an anime series in July 2016.

Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Seigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. The psychic tries his best to not stand out, but his powers often rope him into increasingly dangerous situations. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face.

