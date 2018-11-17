‘Mob Psycho 100’ Season 2 Reveals Release Date

Fans of ONE’s series Mob Psycho 100 and One-Punch Man are going to have a great 2019 as both series will be releasing their much-anticipated second seasons. Mob Psycho 100‘s second season was previously confirmed to release in January, but fans will be delighted to know just how soon in January.

According to a report from Moetron News, Mob Psycho 100 II is scheduled to release January 7, 2019.

Fans have been waiting for the second season of the series for quite a while, and fans got their first full look at the second season just a few weeks ago with the first teaser trailer for the season featuring more Reigen shenanigans, more of Mob’s psychic abilities, and more of the kind of wild moments that fans fell in love with the first season of the series.

If the good looks of the trailer didn’t quite sell you on the season somehow, it’s sure to be in good hands as much of the staff from the first season will be returning to handle the second. Yuzuru Tachikawa will once again serve as director, Hiroshi Seko will oversee the series composition, and Yoshimichi Kameda will again act as character designer. Studio Bones has been celebrating the upcoming premiere with a new visual for the series every month until its official start in January as well. But now fans know the wait won’t be too long!

Originally created by ONE, webcomic artist best-known for creating One-Punch Man, for Ura Sunday magazine in 2012, Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Shigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. The psychic tries his best to not stand out, but his powers often rope him into increasingly dangerous situations. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers.

However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face. Fans were quickly drawn to Mob’s drive to better himself through his own power, rather than rely on his untrustworthy gift, while the world itself starting coming down on him. Making things worse was his hilarious mentor, Reigen, who has his own goals and wants for Mob.