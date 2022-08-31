Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Highlights Ritsu in New Promo

Mob Psycho 100 is on the horizon at long last, and season three promises to bring out Reigen and his students for a wild ride. After all, Studio Bones has been hard at work on the project, and its track record with the anime is nothing short of pristine. As the fall season nears, all eyes are on the horizon for season three's premiere, and a new promo has gone live hyping Ritsu's part in the series.

As you can see above, Warner Bros. Japan posted a new trailer for Mob Psycho 100, and it is all about Ritsu. Mob's brother is shown in a montage here as he tries to summon his own esper gifts. And of course, we get to see plenty of the younger brother and Mob together as they live their lives.

As you can imagine, Ritsu will have his own role to play in Mob Psycho 100 this season. He will join others like Reigen and Dimple as Mob undergoes his own difficult journey. It seems season three will focus on the boy's waning childhood as high school is around the corner for Mob these days. The time will come soon when he must make a decision about his future. And while his powers are beyond compare, Mob might not want to spend the rest of his life studying under Reigen.

READ MORE: Mob Psycho 100 Exec Explains How Season 3 Will Be Different | Mob Psycho 100 Producer Details the Show's Biggest Strengths | Mob Psycho 100 Exec Reacts to Reigen's Sex Symbol Status

If you are not caught up with Mob Psycho 100, you can catch up on seasons one and two right now through Crunchyroll. You can check out the series synopsis below for more details on the supernatural hit:

"What's his secret to busting ghosts while keeping prices low? Well, first, he's a fraud, and second, he pays the guy who's got the real psychic power--his student assistant Shigeo--less than minimum wage. Shigeo is an awkward but kind boy whose urge to help others and get along with them is bound up with the mental safety locks he's placed on his own emotions. Reigen knows he needs to exploit Shigeo to stay in business, yet for better or worse he's also his mentor and counselor. And he also knows whenever the normally repressed kid's emotions reach level 100, it may unleash more psychic energy than either of them can handle!"

Are you excited for Mob Psycho 100 to bring out its new season? Are you caught up with the anime just yet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.