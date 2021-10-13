Mob Psycho 100 Seems to Be Teasing a Big Update

Mob Psycho 100 has been quiet since its second season ended, but the franchise isn’t staying quiet. The manga may be over, but fans have been holding out hope for more of the anime given how successful season two was. And now, all eyes are on the show’s Twitter and its series of suspicious posts.

The whole thing began back on October 10 when Mob Psycho 100 posted a curious picture. The page simply shared an image of “91%” and followed up the post with a “92%” the next day. Now, the account has posted a picture of “94%”, and fans have some questions.

Obviously, the trend is simple to pick apart. The anime’s page is going up a percentage each day and will likely do so until it reaches 100%. Now, the question is what happens when that percentage is reached? Well, Mob Psycho 100 fans have their own theories, and they all involve an anime comeback.

After all, fans have been begging for a third season since it last ended. Mob Psycho 100 went hard with its second season, and Bones delivered with its absurdly good art. Director Yuzuru Tachikawa was praised widely for the season, but fans haven’t heard from the show since April 2019. Two years have passed since Mob Psycho 100 hit TV with new episodes, and the team at Bones might be ready to bring season three to life.

Of course, there are other theories circling these mysterious posts. Some believe the anime is teasing its first film while others are curious is another spin-off is in the works. After all, the series Reigen debuted in 2018 to positive reviews, so the theory does track. But when it comes to majority rules, well – the fandom is clear about its desire for season three.

What do you think about this Mob Psycho 100 teaser? Are you crossing your fingers for a third season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.