New ’Mob Psycho 100′ OVA Is Now Streaming On Crunchyroll

Have you been waiting for more Mob Psycho 100? It has been awhile since any new episodes of the series went live, but the anime does have a treat for fans. A brand-new OVA for the franchise has dropped, and you can watch it now.

Want to know how? All you need is a WiFi connection and a way to access Crunchyroll. The site is streaming the OVA spin-off now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The streaming service confirmed it would stream the much-anticipated Mob Psycho 100 series shortly before it went live. The special is only available to stream with subtitles, but fans cannot bring themselves to be picky. After all, new Mob Psycho 100 is new Mob Psycho 100.

The OVA, which is titled Mob Psycho 100 Reigen: The Miraculous Unknown Psychic, focuses on Reigen as you may have guessed. The short follows Mob’s mentor after he is inspired to pen an autobiography, but writing his life story proves to be more difficult than Reigen imagined.

Of course, this new OVA was a treat for fans, but it is not the only Mob Psycho 100 update they’ve gotten as of late. When this short debuted in Japan, a post-credits scene confirmed a second season of the anime is in the works. There is no work on when the new season will go live, but Bones did confirm the original crew from season one will return to oversee the second.

If you are not familiar with Mob Psycho 100, then you can still catch up on the supernatural series. The story was crafted by One, a webcomic artist best-known for creating One Punch Man. The comic started in April 2012, and Bones adapted part of it into an anime series in July 2016.

Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Seigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. The psychic tries his best to not stand out, but his powers often rope him into increasingly dangerous situations. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face.

Are you excited for more Mob Psycho 100? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!