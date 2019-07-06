Mobile Suit Gundam Celebrates 40th Anniversary with Special Trailer

In honor of the hands down most popular mech series ever created, Mobile Suit: Gundam has released an extensive two minute trailer to celebrate the series’ 40th anniversary. Covering both upcoming projects and past Gundam series, the trailer does a great job of recapping the long history of the anime franchise. From Gundam Wing to MS08th Team to G Gundam, the series has traveled across the universe and through alternate realities to show these giant mech suits in brand new lights.

One of the main upcoming projects with the Gundam name attached will be the live action Hollywood adaptation that will be written by comic book legend, Brian K. Vaughn. The creator of such amazing properties as Saga, Y The Last Man, and Marvel’s Runaways, will be teaming up with Legendary Entertainment and Sunrise Productions to bring about this brand new story to the big screens. Vaughn will also be an executive producer on the film and while a story hasn’t been detailed as of yet, we’re sure that the movie will be something with this backing of creative minds.

The most recent Gundam anime series include Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin and Gundam Build Drivers. The former series follows the original antagonist of Char as his past is detailed, and audiences will be able to see how this villain became the man who he is as a leading member of the Zeon Principality. Gundam Build Drivers is a more kid-centric interpretation of the series, taking the legendary mechs and placing them into an MMORPG. Also, an upcoming Gundam series titled Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash will be premiering later this year.

The 40th anniversary of the series shows just how much longevity and popularity the franchise has and will surely continue to have moving forward.

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and that popularity is only expected to grow as Sunrise continues to release new projects for the franchise. This includes new anime based in the original Universal Century storyline, which will next see a film trilogy based on the Hathaway’s Flash novels, a returning anime for its SD Gundam spin-offs, and even a brand new live-action movie coming to the West co-produced by Legendary, a studio who is currently in the midst of bringing a new take on Toho’s Godzilla franchise to the screen.