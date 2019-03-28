‘The Mountain Goats’ Share Surprise ‘Gundam’ Song

More often than not, celebrities are just like us. Musicians have to wait in like at Chipotle like the rest of civilized society, and it seems the same can be said for The Mountain Goats’ lead singer. No one has a public record of John Darnielle’s burrito bowl order, but it turns out he loves Gundam like so many millions of anime fans.

So, how did he celebrate? Well, when you front a band as beloved as The Mountain Goats, you write a song.

Earlier today, Darnielle hit up Twitter to ask for some help about a Gunpla build he wanted to do with his son. The only issue is that the set’s instructions go lost, so he reached out to fans for an assist on how to do bring these toy mechas to life.

Dear internet, me & this guy like to build gundams but either we lost the instructions to the 2nd one in this 2-in-1 box or they weren’t in the box to begin with. We have already built the one on the left. Can anybody help? pic.twitter.com/2fLVu0FLlz — The Mountain Goats (@mountain_goats) March 26, 2019

“Dear internet, me & this guy like to build gundams but either we lost the instructions to the 2nd one in this 2-in-1 box or they weren’t in the box to begin with. We have already built the one on the left. Can anybody help,” Darnielle wrote.

As expected, fans moved quick to help The Mountain Goats’ frontman, and the singer got his instructions before long. To celebrate, Darnielle wrote a little song about the Gunpla build, and it appears to be known as “Gundam Apocalypse” — and fans want a whole lot more of it.

You can read up on the hilarious song’s lyrics below:

“People say the Internet is garbage / But I lost my Gundam instructions

My day’s had several other disappointments, major and minor / But I came back to check my mentions

Thank you to everybody who helped the Gundams find another friend / They will grow up to take over the whole world and our torment will have no end

Gundam Apocalypse / Gundam Apocalypse”

This sweet thanks has only reaffirmed the honest love The Mountain Goats has for its fans, and netizens admit they would be happy for Darnielle to spout out some more Gundam-theme tuned. After all, Hollywood is looking to develop its own live-action take on the mecha franchise with writer Brian K. Vaughn overseeing the project. If the folks at Legendary Entertainment need someone to pen some original songs for the blockbuster, it seems Darnielle knows a thing or three about Gundam culture…

